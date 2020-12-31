PD Editorial: This New Year’s Eve, stay home and stay safe

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

News item: As coronavirus cases surge, California health officials say intensive care units are filled to capacity.

News item: In Southern California, the virus is spreading so rapidly that at least one hospital is treating patients in its gift shop and chapel, while funeral homes are turning away bereaved families because they can’t handle any more bodies.

News item: In Sonoma County, which has tallied a third of its 18,870 coronavirus cases since Dec. 1, Dr. Sundari Mase, the public health officer, offered a blunt warning this week: “COVID is everywhere.” Her counterpart in San Francisco, Dr. Grant Colfax, told the Chronicle: “We’re in the middle of our worst surge yet.”

News items: On Wednesday, California reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the virus.

This is New Year’s Eve, a day that’s typically packed with parties and revelry.

We’re as eager as anyone to close the book on 2020, but there will be no fireworks this year and many of the traditional celebrations have been canceled or moved online. The big risk is private gatherings. If you have one on your calendar, please look again at the opening paragraphs of this editorial.

Health officials implored people to avoid mixing households at Thanksgiving, warning that a COVID spike would follow the holiday. They were right. In Sonoma County, health officials have directly tied more than 100 cases to Thanksgiving gatherings and believe the actual number is considerably higher.

We should see evidence soon of a similar wave tied to Christmas get-togethers, and you can bank on a coronavirus hangover from New Year’s parties.

Some potential superspreader events, including a private party for 4,000 people at the Graton Resort & Casino and a speakeasy-themed dinner party at an upscale Beverly Hills restaurant, were canceled after being exposed in news reports.

But several other tribal casinos in California are pressing ahead with even larger parties, flaunting their status as sovereign nations while flouting the stay-at-home rules that have closed restaurants and nightclubs and many other businesses.

If Gov. Gavin Newsom lacks legal authority to close the casinos, he should be using whatever political or personal influence he has with their operators to persuade them to reconsider, for the sake of their patrons, their employees and anyone they may encounter.

Looking ahead, the governor must ensure that any future gaming compacts, and all compact renewals, require adherence to pandemic-related public health regulations.

With the arrival of effective vaccines offering hope for a return to normal life sometime in 2021, there is reason to celebrate. Until then, don’t put others at risk. Stay home this New Year’s Eve, and don’t mix with other households. Instead of a party, support local restaurants by ordering a meal.

And let us suggest a New Year’s resolution: Keep wearing your mask and maintaining a safe social distance, so a year from now it will be safe to ring in the new year with parties and concerts and all of the celebrations we have missed in 2020.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.