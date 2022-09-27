PD Editorial: Thumbs up, Thumbs down

With a midnight Friday deadline fast approaching for Gov. Gavin Newsom to review hundreds of bills passed during the recently concluded 2021-22 legislative session, this edition of “Thumbs up, Thumbs down” takes note of some of the bills Newsom already signed or vetoed.

Imagine heading out to work or school or somewhere else and discovering out that someone had crawled under your car and cut out the catalytic converter. That happened more than 18,000 last year in California, according to reports. Scrap metal recyclers pay as little as $25 for a catalytic converter, but a replacement could cost you as much as $3,000. Newsom signed two bills — SB 1087 and AB 1740 — requiring recyclers and junk dealers to document how they are buying catalytic converters, from whom (including a photo) and the vehicles they come from. “You take away the market for stolen goods,” Newsom said, “you can help cut down on stealing.” Thumbs up.

Newsom also signed legislation targeting sideshows — those displays of speed and stunt driving that have become a nuisance all over the state. AB 2000 authorizes courts to suspend drivers’ licenses for sideshows that take place in parking lots; state law only addresses sideshows on streets. Unfortunately, this bill suffers from the same shortcoming as a measure signed by the governor a year ago to increase penalties for sideshow participants. The new rules don’t kick in until 2025. What’s with the three-year reprieve? Thumbs down.

The name of Serranus Hastings will be removed from UC San Francisco’s law school under AB 1936. Beginning next year, it will be known as College of Law, San Francisco. The name change fulfills part of a request by members of the Round Valley and Yuki tribes in Mendocino County. Hastings, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, helped orchestrate and finance campaigns by white settlers to kill and enslave tribal members during the Gold Rush era. Their descendants contend, with justification, that a premier professional school should not be named in honor of someone responsible for massacres of Native people. The tribes recommended a tribal name for the school. The law school library will get a tribal name instead. A related bill, AB 2022, orders removal of the name “Squaw” from about 80 geographic places in California. Thumbs up.

California has a new restriction on bounty hunting — not the kind where “Dog the Bounty Hunter” tracks down bail-jumpers in the badlands of cable TV. This law targets Sacramento’s influence industry — the political and policy consultants who work on proposed laws and regulations but are not registered lobbyists. AB 1783 by San Rafael Assemblyman Marc Levine bars payment of bounties, also known as “success fees.” Because these payments fall outside the regular lobbying system, they don’t need to be publicly disclosed. Levine introduced his bill, which bars “success fees” on matters before the insurance commissioner and the Department of Managed Health Care, after a Sacramento Bee report described a lawsuit filed involving a $2 million fee in a matter before Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. Levine, who is leaving the Legislature this year, finished up with a win for good government. Thumbs up.

It’s getting harder and harder to find for stargazers to find a dark spot to fully appreciate the wonders of the night sky, such as Earth’s close encounter this week with Jupiter. AB 2382, which Newsom vetoed, would have required outdoor lights on properties owned, leased or managed by the state to have antilight pollution shields and motion sensors or automatic dimming or shut-off functions to limit the amount of light they release into the environment. In addition to slightly darker skies, supporters said this bill could have saved energy and aided migratory species. Thumbs down.

