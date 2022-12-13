PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Saluting Sawyer and Schwedhelm

Thumbs up and a note of thanks for John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm, two long-serving Santa Rosa civic leaders who are stepping away from the public stage. Sawyer, whose Fourth Street newsstand was for many years the place to go in Sonoma County for magazines and out-of-town newspapers, has served four City Council terms, including a stint as mayor, when he was widely credited with easing tensions among his colleagues. Schwedhelm spent 31 years with the Santa Rosa Police Department, the final four as chief, before his election to the council in 2014. Like Sawyer, he served a term as mayor. They will cast their final council votes Tuesday.

A cheerleader for insurrection

Of the many thousands of people who have served in the U.S. House of Representatives, someone must have been less suited for high office than Marjorie Taylor Greene. Then again, maybe not. The Georgia Republican has promoted a long list of kooky conspiracy theories and even praised Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. A handful of fellow Republicans joined a vote to take away her committee assignments in response to her endorsements of political violence. Now, speaking at weekend fundraiser in New York, she proclaimed, had she been in charge, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol would have succeed. “We would have won,” she said. And the rest of us would have lost. Thumbs down.

Reopening the Klamath River

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the leaders of the Klamath, Karuk and Yurok tribes gathered on the banks of the Klamath River in far Northern California on Thursday to commemorate the largest river restoration project in U.S. history. Over the next two years, four outdated, unwanted hydroelectric dams will be removed, opening more than 350 miles of the Klamath, which once supported the third-largest salmon fishery on the West Coast. The river has been blocked for more than a century, with the dams — three in California and one in Oregon — contributing to low flows and warm water that have resulted in catastrophic fish kills. Removal of the dams is expected to improve water quality and reopen vital spawning habitat. Thumbs up.

Clearing the air (of tobacco)

In baseball, it’s three strikes and you’re out. If we’re lucky, the same rule will apply to Big Tobacco’s effort to block public health laws in the Golden State. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court, acting without any comment, refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a statewide ban of flavored tobacco products. California, compared to other states, has a relatively low rate of tobacco use, yet tobacco still kills 40,000 people a year and accounts for nearly $10 billion in health costs. The challenge is to keep people from starting this deadly habit, and research shows new users overwhelmingly prefer flavored products. That’s why the state Legislature barred sales in 2020. Strike one. Tobacco companies spent $20 million to get a referendum on the November ballot, but voters overwhelming affirmed the ban. Strike two. The tobacco companies sued, but the Supreme Court stubbed out the challenge. Strike three. Thumbs up.

