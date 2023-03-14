PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Dr. Mase: A job well done

Thumbs up for Dr. Sundari Mase. Public health officers usually toil in relative obscurity. Chances are most residents didn’t know Sonoma County employed a public health officer before Mase issued the first COVID stay-at-home order on March 17, 2020. She soon became the public face of Sonoma County’s response to the pandemic and, like many of her counterparts, a lightning rod for criticism and the target of crude personal attacks. Some health officers were driven from their jobs by harassment, second-guessing and even threats of violence. Sonoma County is lucky that Mase, an expert in infectious diseases, stayed. Her daily updates provided clear and plain-spoken explanations of the COVID threat and strategies for controlling its spread. She also helped organize a campaign that has vaccinated 398,000 residents. One measure of her success: Sonoma is California’s 17th largest county but ranks No. 25 for COVID deaths. Mase announced her resignation on Friday, and will leave Sonoma County a safer, healthier place.

Students stifled in Petaluma

Sonoma County students staged the largest local demonstrations in several years last week in response to a March 1 fight at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa that resulted in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old. Students from at least 10 schools in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sonoma, Sebastopol and Petaluma marched in the street or gathered on their campuses Wednesday to denounce violence and demand enhanced safety, faster, more complete information about incidents on campus and better mental health services. The demonstrations were orderly and peaceful and, in Sonoma County’s second-largest school district, shielded from public view. Petaluma school Superintendent Matthew Harris barred reporters from “walk-ins” at Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools despite a state law that expressly authorizes journalists to cover news on school campuses. Harris said he was “proud to see our students raising their voices and speaking their truth.” It’s a shame that their words were stifled by school officials. Thumbs down.

A smarter response

Thumbs up for Santa Rosa’s inResponse team, which recently completed its first year of service. The team consists of a licensed behavioral health clinician, a paramedic and an outreach specialist from Catholic Charities. They are dispatched to calls involving mental health, substance abuse and homelessness — calls that used to be handled by police and firefighters. The team was dispatched 2,893 times during its first 12 months, according to data provided by the city. Almost half the calls involved mental health and about a quarter involved homelessness. The inResponse team handled more than 2,400 calls that otherwise would have diverted first responders from their primary duties. By the end of its second year, Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan hopes the team will be expanded so it’s available 24 hours a day. That would ease demands on police and firefighters even further while connecting people with social services they need. Other local communities have created similar teams, all of them modeled on Eugene, Oregon’s Cahoots program. It’s shaping up as a win-win approach.

