PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Harsh lessons for local teens

Allesandra Chavez, Yanelli Vargas and Lorenza Tapia filed wage theft complaints against the owner of several Subway sandwich shops in Sonoma County. Given the state’s dismal record of allowing wage theft claims to languish, the Petaluma teenagers could be waiting for a while. They say they are owed more than $3,800, earned between December 2021 and October 2022, and that they often worked without supervision or even breaks to eat and use the bathroom. The allegations, if sustained, are outrageous. And the Petaluma teens aren’t alone: the shop’s owners, Cave Foods and MZS Enterprises, have been the subject of 19 claims with the state Department of Industrial Relations since Jan. 1, 2018. Most of those complaints, like thousands of others, have yet to be scheduled for hearings. Last week, a state legislative committee ordered an audit of the failure to hear wage theft cases in 120 days, as required by law. The average case took 505 days between 2017 and 2021, according to CalMatters. Collecting back pay can take even longer. What kind of civics lesson is that for high school students working part-time jobs? Thumbs down.

Restoring a historic salmon stream

It’s going to be a lost year for ocean salmon fishing in California and Oregon. The Pacific Fishery Management Council is poised to cancel salmon season for just the second time in 15 years, because of a steep decline in salmon populations in the Sacramento and Klamath rivers. But this past week brought some hopeful news for beleaguered fishers, including Native American tribes, as work finally began on what has been described as the world’s largest dam removal project — four dams on the Klamath River, three in California and one in Oregon. The dams, which are no longer used to generate electricity, should be gone by the end of 2024, reopening access to 400 miles of prime habitat that has been cut off for more than 100 years. A freely flowing Klamath once was the third-largest salmon-producing river on the West Coast. With habitat restoration work accompanying the dam removal, the future is looking bright for Klamath River salmon. Thumbs up.

Sonoma’s assistance for Ukraine

Thumbs up for Kaeti Bailie, who has helped raise more than $125,000 for relief efforts in Kaniv, Ukraine, since Russian troops invaded 13 months ago. Bailie is a co-founder of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association, which was established in 1985 and adopted Kaniv as one of its first sister cities. Kaniv, a city of 23,000 people on the Dnieper River in central Ukraine, dates to the 11th century. It was targeted by Russian bombs last fall. Money raised by Bailie’s sister city group has paid for protective gear for civil defense and helped feed, house and clothe 4,000 displaced people who have taken refuge in Kaniv since the start of the war. Bailie was recently honored for her efforts on behalf of war victims by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, as the 3rd state Senate District’s woman of the year.

