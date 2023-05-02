PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A broken promise at Petaluma hospital

For the first time in generations, perhaps more than a century, Petaluma is without hospital-based birthing services. Providence Health, the Renton, Washington-based hospital chain that acquired Petaluma Valley Hospital in 2021, closed the obstetrics department on Sunday and started referring patients to its other Sonoma County property, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. When Providence purchased the hospital from Petaluma’s health care district, a deal that required voter approval, the sales contract called for birthing services to continue at Petaluma Valley for at least five years. Providence says it has been unable to recruit physicians and secure permanent obstetrics anesthesia services. Providence announced plans to close the birthing center earlier this year but now calls its action a suspension of service. Either way, it’s a broken promise to Petaluma residents, especially those who voted for the sale. Thumbs down.

Warriors pursue another title

Thumbs up for the Golden State Warriors. OK, it was only the first round of the NBA playoffs, but the seven-game series between the defending champion Warriors and the surprising Sacramento Kings won’t be forgotten any time soon. The resilient Warriors recovered from losses in the first two games — the first time a defending champion overcame a 2-0 first round deficit — and dominated Game 7 behind a record-setting 50-point performance from Steph Curry. The thrill-a-minute series could revive a long-moribund rivalry between Northern California’s pro basketball teams, but that will have to wait for next season. Now, the Warriors are waiting for the Los Angeles Lakers on the next step of what we hope will be their fifth NBA championship march in the past nine years.

Ready for Wednesday Market’s return

The swallows returned to San Juan Capistrano, the buzzards are back in Hinckley, Ohio, and here’s another unmistakable sign of spring: Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Market returns this week. For the next three months, Wednesday evenings in Old Courthouse Square will feature live music, local artisans, people-watching, a play area for kids and lots of fresh produce. The market got its start in 1989 and took place on Thursdays before springing forward a day about five years later. The festivities start at 5 p.m. and last until 8:30 p.m., and the street fair typically draws about 4,000 people each week. It’s a great opportunity to get outside after a wet winter and support local farmers and artists and food purveyors. An added incentive: Weather forecasters say the rain should pass before the market opens for the first time this year. Thumbs up.

Americans’ wishes ignored

Authorities were still hunting Monday for a man accused of killing five neighbors who simply asked him to stop firing a military-style rifle outside his home in Cleveland, Texas, because the noise was keeping a baby awake. Given the shocking amount of carnage in this country — 13,962 people killed by gunfire and 184 mass shootings since Jan. 1 — you would think Americans opposed common-sense gun safety laws. But overwhelming majorities favor criminal background checks prior to all firearms sales (87%), raising the legal age to buy a firearm to 21 (81%), requiring mental health checks for gun buyers (80%), allowing police to take guns from those considered a danger to themselves or others (80%) and a 30-day waiting period between purchasing and taking possession of a weapon (77%), according to a Fox News poll published Thursday. Yet federal judges keep inventing reasons to overturn gun safety laws and filibuster threats stall legislation in the U.S. Senate. Thumbs down.

