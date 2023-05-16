PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Where were you in ’62?

On Saturday, Petaluma hosts its annual tribute to “American Graffiti,” a cinematic slice of Americana that celebrates the car culture of the 1950s and early ’60s. The 50th anniversary celebration wouldn’t be complete without classic cars cruising up and down Petaluma Boulevard. On June 10, when Peggy Sue’s Car Show and Cruise returns to Santa Rosa for the 19th year, expect big crowds to watch hot rods, lowriders and other classic cars making the circuit of downtown streets. But go cruising any other weekend and you might get a ticket.

Santa Rosa outlawed cruising in the late 1980s, citing concerns about traffic congestion and air pollution and overblown fears about gangs and crime. But the car culture endured. An active Sonoma County Low Rider Council helps keep it alive with car shows and occasional cruise nights. Even the Santa Rosa police have a custom lowrider patrol car. Now, the City Council is poised to repeal the anti-cruising ordinance and clear the path for a return of a California tradition.

A vote is scheduled for May 23. Thumbs up.

Teaching children combat medicine

How are Texas lawmakers responding to mass shootings in the Lone Star State? A bill in the Texas Legislature would require annual training of elementary school students in how to tie tourniquets or pack bleeding wounds during mass-casualty incidents, the Los Angeles Times reported. Texas already requires that battlefield training for middle schoolers, a response to a 2018 shooting at a high school. The new bill, prompted by the Uvalde elementary shooting in 2022, would start training in fourth grade. Texas mandates that all schools have “bleeding control stations” with tourniquets “approved for use in battlefield trauma care by the armed forces of the United States.”

Given the frequency of school shootings, and the catastrophic wounds caused by assault weapons, especially when the victims are children, it’s probably wise for schools to have “battlefield” medical supplies on hand. Is it a coincidence that Texas is one of the states that relaxed firearms laws in recent years? Wouldn’t it make more sense to restrict access to military-style firearms used in so many mass shootings instead of training 9- and 10-year-olds who aren’t old enough to carry guns ― even in Texas ― to be combat medics? Thumbs down.

Don’t break the law, change it

Sebastopol City Council members caused a stir with a resolution urging Sonoma County prosecutors to show leniency to animal welfare activists charged with trespassing, theft and other criminal offenses related to demonstrations at Petaluma poultry farms. Several readers responded with letters criticizing the council and saying demonstrators should face the consequences if they broke the law. The activists have another option: try to change the law. As a U.S. Supreme Court decision last week reaffirmed, California’s initiative system provides a legal avenue to improve the lives of farm animals.

In 2018, voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 12, which forbids the sale of meat from pigs that are confined in “a cruel manner.” Proposition 12 requires farms to provide breeding pigs, some of whom are kept in cramped metal cages, with enough room to lie down or turn around. The rules apply whether the pig is raised in California or another state. Pork producers challenged the law as a violation of the interstate commerce clause of the Constitution. The court disagreed. The court disagreed. That may mean the price rises a small amount for bacon and other pork products, but it’s a small price for humane conditions for farm animals. Thumbs up.

