PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Roseland hub moves a step closer

Roseland would be a worthy case study of civic inaction for a graduate level public administration class. Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa dickered (and bickered) for four decades before settling on details of an annexation plan for the historically underserved neighborhood. Even the welcome celebration was delayed, though that was a result of the 2017 fires rather than any official inertia. It’s been almost six years since Roseland became part of Santa Rosa, and promises of a new park are still on hold, largely because of litigation threats. OK, enough history, here’s the thumbs up news: A long-promised civic improvement just moved closer to fruition. With combined commitments of $13 million from the state and county, work should begin later this year on infrastructure required for Tierra de Rosas and Casa Roseland, cornerstones of a commercial and residential hub on Sebastopol Road in the heart of Roseland. One tasty piece of the project, the Mitote food truck park, already is open.

A cone of silence over public agencies

Brian Ferguson is deputy director for crisis communication and public affairs at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. The title suggests he’s the person a reporter should call with questions about public policy issues involving the department. But Ferguson refused an interview request from our newsroom colleague Phil Barber, who was researching state grants for churches to improve security (“Anti-gay church gets $400,00,” Sunday). We don’t mean to single Ferguson out. He’s just emblematic of an increasingly chronic problem getting answers from public agencies.

There are 435 public information officers in state government alone, and as CalMatters reported earlier this year it’s increasingly common for them to refuse interviews and insist on questions submitted in writing — a time-consuming process with limited opportunities for clarifying follow-up questions. Some ostensible spokespeople even refuse to speak for attribution — that is, to attach their names to whatever they are, er, emailing in response to questions about matters of public interest.

Here’s a question: If communications officers aren’t going to communicate, why should taxpayers foot the bill for them? Thumbs down.

It’s time for this tradition to go

Thumbs down for Sonoma Valley High School’s “Fugitive Night.” This year’s iteration resulted in an uproar over vandalism and a staff member’s use of profanity in a social media post about damage at the school. In 2022, a middle school student who wasn’t even participating suffered a minor injury. Fugitive Night is an unsanctioned annual event in which graduating seniors chase younger students around town, trying to strike them with paintballs, eggs, Airsoft pellets and other projectiles. Other schools have their own versions, including Montgomery High’s “Senior Assassin Day,” which features squirt guns.

In this era of school shootings — and toy guns can be hard to distinguish from the real thing — these traditions should go the way of “Character Day,” once a spring staple at Santa Rosa Junior College. In 1960, to mark the event, a half-dozen SRJC students staged a bank robbery. It was a fake, but there was nothing phony about the federal criminal charges that followed, though a judge in Sacramento opted to dismiss the case after delivering a stern lecture to the “characters.” Sonoma police and school officials say they will try to put an end to “Fugitive Night” before a bad decision turns tragic. Some traditions aren’t worth keeping.

