PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

KBBF’s golden anniversary

Thumbs up to KBBF. The nation’s first bilingual — in reality, multilingual — radio station marked its 50th anniversary on the airwaves with a weekend celebration in Santa Rosa. KBBF is more than a broadcasting pioneer. The station is a source of news and entertainment, a vital community resource during fires, floods and other emergencies and a scrappy organization that has overcome financial challenges, dilapidated facilities, management disputes and the near loss of its antenna atop Mount St. Helena. Whatever the obstacles, KBBF and its volunteer staff have stayed on the air — at 89.1 on your FM dial — for a half-century. “KBBF does exactly what radio is supposed to do which is keep people informed,” said Cristina Briano, a one-time volunteer who went on to become a newspaper editor. “Whoever you are in the Latin American community there’s something for you there.” Felicitaciones to KBBF — and best wishes for 50 more years.

Playing politics with people’s lives

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of asylum-seekers rounded up in Texas to Sacramento, via New Mexico. Sunshine State taxpayers got the bill. Apparently, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wanted to grab a few immigrant-bashing headlines of his own. Over the past few weeks, he has dispatched five busloads of migrants to Los Angeles, where about 150 people have been dropped off outside Union Station. Again, taxpayers are stuck with the bill. Unlike DeSantis, who ducked questions about his role in the airlift for a few days, Abbott issued a statement claiming credit as the first bus was arriving in Los Angeles. We’ve said it before: Neither party has done enough to address immigration problems, but stunts like these are only going to deepen the polarization that has tied Congress in knots. And using human beings as political pawns is inexcusably cruel. Thumbs down.

Going for a three-peat

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand, and the American women already won once in their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive title. With four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals, the American women’s team is soccer’s global superpower. In address to their prowess on the playing field, the American women have shined off the field with their leadership of an effort to get equal pay and fair treatment for themselves and other competitors. More than 2 billion TV viewers are expected for this year’s tournament, about double the record total from 2019, reflecting the growing global popularity of women’s soccer. FIFA in turn raised the prize pool fourfold to $150 million, meaning each player will earn at least $30,000, with more for teams that advance deeper into the tournament. That’s the business of soccer, which makes it possible for the athletes to support themselves. For fans, the real fun is watching talented players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan compete. Thumbs up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.