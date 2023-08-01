PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Tying up sideshows in court

We’ve made no secret of our support for efforts to crack down on sideshows, those dangerous displays of speed and stunt driving that tear up pavement, cover streets with skid marks and shatter the peace of surrounding neighborhoods. Santa Rosa police have helped coordinate law enforcement efforts to break up sideshows in Sonoma County over the past year. Now, after arrests didn’t result in criminal prosecutions, the city is trying a novel approach to discourage sideshow organizers: suing them in civil court.

As Staff Writer Colin Atagi reported, the city recently sued 13 suspected organizers of a July 2022 sideshow, accusing them of creating a public nuisance and polluting waterways with tire debris that got washed into storm drains. It is believed to be the first such lawsuit filed in California. Will it be an effective deterrent? We don’t know. But it’s worth a try. Thumbs up.

A black eye for animal services

Staff Writer Phil Barber told a disturbing story about a horse that was euthanized after being attacked in its southeast Santa Rosa pasture by a German shepherd. Neighbors complained that Sonoma County animal control officers didn’t intervene despite repeated complaints over a year that the dog relentlessly chased the brown-and-white horse. Finally, the dog took the larger animal down and, as one neighbor said, attacked “like a lion on an elk.”

Brian Whipple, the county’s animal services director, acknowledged that his department received 15 calls or emails and said officers made “many visits” and offered “ideas and suggestions” to the animals’ owner. However, Whipple said officers didn’t witness an attack, so they couldn’t act to protect the horse.

Surely, after 15 complaints and having found reason to offer “suggestions,” officers could have monitored the situation more closely. Moreover, if state law doesn’t give allow them to protect tormented animals from abuse, state legislators need to find out why. Thumbs down.

Overdue tax relief for fire victims

Many wildfire victims were shocked to discover that they might owe federal income taxes on payments from the Fire Victims Trust, the $13.5 billion fund set up to settle lawsuits against PG&E stemming from the 2017 fires that devastated Coffey Park, Larkfield and other parts of Sonoma County, as well as wildfires that destroyed hundreds of homes in Butte County and the Sierra foothills. Moreover, the fund is paying out 60 cents on each dollar of approved claims, meaning victims aren’t recouping their full losses. A big tax bill would only make the gap larger.

So far, efforts to secure an exemption have failed, most recently last year when the Senate rejected tax relief for fire victims. But Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, announced a bipartisan agreement between the House and Senate tax committees to shield victims “from taxation on compensation received in the aftermath of a wildfire.” It still needs to get through Congress, but one major obstacle is cleared. Thumbs up.

