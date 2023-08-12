PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A surge in electric vehicle sales

Zero-emissions vehicles accounted for 1in 4 new cars sold in California during the second fiscal quarter of 2023.(ERIN HOOLEY / Associated Press)

Zero-emission vehicles accounted for more than 25% of new car sales in California during the second fiscal quarter of 2023, according to the California Energy Commission. That’s a historic first for the state, which plans to end sales of new gasoline-powered cars in 2035 to help curb greenhouse gas emissions. Electric vehicle sales totaled 125,939 for the quarter, bringing the cumulative total sold here to more than 1.6 million. As part of California’s strategy to combat climate change, the Air Resources Board set escalating goals for EV sales, beginning with a target of 35% in 2026. With state and federal incentives for buyers, that goal is within reach. Thumbs up.

Anchorage should fix its own problem

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced a proposal to buy homeless people plane tickets to leave the state. (LOREN HOLMES / Anchorage Daily News)

Thumbs down for Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson. Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, is struggling with homelessness. So are cities large and small, all across the country. With more people on the streets after a shelter at the local arena was closed, Bronson proposed a “solution:” offering one-way airplane tickets to Los Angeles or other cities with warmer climates. The mayor has a legitimate concern about homeless people surviving a cold Alaskan winter without shelter, but simply sending unhoused people elsewhere is irresponsible. Last year, the Salvation Army paid for airline tickets for homeless residents who had family or friends to stay with, but an Anchorage official told the Los Angeles Times the city will put anyone on a plane who asks to go. This idea needs to be grounded.

It’s a three-peat for Healdsburg

The Healdsburg Prune Packers

Thumbs up for the Healdsburg Prune Packers. For the third year in a row, the Packers are champions of the California Collegiate League after defeating the Arroyo Seco Saints in a best-of-three series last weekend in Southern California. The Prune Packers — whose name continues a long and storied tradition in Healdsburg baseball — bring in a new cohort of talented collegiate baseball players each summer. They polish their skills and pursue their dreams in front of enthusiastic audiences at Recreation Park, a quaint old ball yard near downtown that hosted its first game more than a century ago. This season is over, but the crack of the bat — no metal bats in this league — returns next summer. Four in a row sounds good, eh?

A dummy’s costly ride on Highway 101

A driver was caught chauffeuring a mannequin on Highway 101 in Marin County last week, according to authorities. (California Highway Patrol)

No one likes to sit in traffic. We get it. Some people get especially frustrated waiting when traffic is flowing in the carpool lane. Putting a mannequin sounds a little desperate, but CHP reports that an officer stopped a driver on Highway 101 in Marin County who did exactly that. A dummy wearing a floppy straw hat, sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt was strapped in the back seat. CHP Officer Darrell Horner told a reporter, “Sometimes they see us riding in the next lane over, and once they see us, they try to get over before they pass us. This is the first time I’ve seen this in this area.” Apparently, the trick has been tried in Southern California and at least once in Santa Rosa. The fine for a carpool violation is $490. There’s an easier — and less expensive — solution: share a ride. Thumbs down.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.