PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Flying just got a little more convenient

When the last commercial flight taxied away from the gate at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport on Oct. 30, 2001, the future of local air travel looked grim. It took 5½ years (and a promise of up to $1.3 million in advance ticket sales and other financial incentives) to lure an airline back to Sonoma County. Even then, travelers’ options were limited to Seattle or Los Angeles. Sixteen years later, long drives to San Francisco, Oakland and elsewhere are no longer a necessity. Yes, air travel still can be an ordeal, but this week’s formal completion of Sonoma County’s new airport terminal will make flying more convenient. Three airlines offer service between Santa Rosa and 11 destinations, including hub airports in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Dallas, with most flights at least 80% full. And, the North Bay Business Journal reports, airport managers are talking to airlines about flights to Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York and other cities. Wings up — and thumbs up.

A troubled bridge over Monte Rio water

Monte Rio has gotten nothing but nasty surprises about its bridges this year. A winter storm damaged the Main Street bridge over Dutch Bill Creek, forcing closure of one lane. But motorists proved unwilling to take turns, so rather than risk more bouts of road rage, the span was closed completely. Now comes word that Caltrans is scrapping a long-planned replacement of the nearby Bohemian Highway bridge over the Russian River after the cost ballooned from an estimated $15 million in 2013 to $88 million. Sonoma County officials say they communicated regularly with Caltrans; a Caltrans spokesman responds that the state highway agency wasn’t “working hand in glove” with the county. Yes, mistakes were made, wires were crossed. The state and county hardly distinguished themselves in this snafu. It now appears that the replacement will be scaled back to a retrofit of the narrow 89-year-old bridge. And even that may not happen until 2027. Thumbs down.

Home insurance options shrink again

Two homeowners insurance companies — AmGUARD and Falls Lake — are pulling out of California, leaving more than 50,000 people to find replacement coverage at a time when some of the largest insurers have stopped writing new homeowners policies in the Golden State. Mortgage lenders require homeowners to carry insurance, and the only option for those who can’t find new coverage is the FAIR plan, the state’s high-cost, bare-bones insurer of last resort. With the legislative session set to end next month, Politico reports lawmakers are quietly discussing measures to stabilize the market, perhaps including a fee on all policyholders to cover the riskiest property or allowing insurers to factor future disasters into their rates. With the increasing frequency of fires and extreme weather, maybe higher premiums can’t be avoided. But nothing requires lawmakers to leave decisions to the last minute or to spring new rules on the public only after it’s too late for real input. Thumbs down.

