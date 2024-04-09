PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sharing a moment of wonder

Thumbs up for clear skies, our shared sense of human wonder and a fleeting celestial natural phenomenon that captured the attention of millions of people. For a few hours Monday, polarized glasses pushed aside polarized politics. People clustered together in parks, on rooftops and even street corners, peering up through ultra-dark glasses, or perhaps looking down at images cast by pinhole cameras, as the moon passed in front of the sun, casting a shadow across much of North America. Parts of the United States and Mexico experienced a total or near-total solar eclipse, the first since 2017. In Sonoma County, the moon obscured about a third of the sun, taking a disc-shaped bite at the peak of the eclipse. If you missed it, you may be in for a long wait. But the path for the next total solar eclipse visible across the continental U.S. will cross far Northern California, promising an awe-inspiring show here in Sonoma County. Mark your calendar for Aug. 12, 2045.

In Oakland, ‘A’ is for abandoned

The rooted in Oakland signs are gone, like the pounding drums and enthusiastic crowds that once filled the Coliseum for A’s home games. Now the peripatetic team itself is headed for the exit, announcing plans to play home games in West Sacramento for at least three years, beginning in 2025, while awaiting construction of a new stadium in Las Vegas. If you want to place a bet, there’s more certainty about the A’s chances of winning the World Series this year — next to none — than their relocation plans. The players union may object to playing in a minor league ballpark, and Nevada schoolteachers are seeking to rescind a $380 million public subsidy for the new ballpark. A referendum could appear on the November ballot. If the A’s strike out in Las Vegas, their options may be limited in Oakland, which already got burned twice by the Raiders. Thumbs down.

Oh, that plane

Do you remember Sgt. Schultz, the prison camp guard on the 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes”? His trademark line — “I know nothing” — came to mind as we listened to U.S. Air Force responses to questions about a fighter jet flying at a low altitude over Rohnert Park on March 25, rattling windows and jangling nerves. That doesn’t happen often, so naturally people were curious. When a Press Democrat reporter contacted Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, a spokesman said the facility had no aircraft over Rohnert Park and no information “with regards to where the aircraft mentioned originated.” Aviation sleuths kept digging, and a few days later, a spokesman for Luke Air Force Base in Arizona confirmed that one its planes, an F-35A fighter, flew over Sonoma County after leaving Travis Air Force Base, explaining that weather conditions forced the pilot to fly at a low elevation for visibility. That’s a more plausible explanation than a jet leaving Travis without the Air Force noticing. Thumbs down.

