PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Keeping the public in public meetings

Thumbs up to Mike Von der Porten. When committees appointed by the Santa Rosa school district convened closed-door discussions of possible name changes for James Monroe and Luther Burbank elementary schools, Von der Porten objected that the proceedings violated the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state’s open-meeting law. In addition to his legal argument, Von der Porten asked a practical question: Why wouldn’t the school district want to fully engage the public in discussions about the names of public schools? Last week, Superintendent Diann Kitamura informed Von der Porten that future meetings would be open to the public.

As for any name changes, the most popular alternative in a survey conducted by the James Monroe committee was simply “Monroe,” the original name of the northwest Santa Rosa school, which is believed to have been derived from the one-time name of the surrounding neighborhood as opposed to the fifth U.S. president. In a survey of Burbank stakeholders, keeping the original name was the runaway favorite. The issue goes to the school board on May 26. Look for Von der Porten in the audience.

No child is unredeemable

Can a 15-year-old be unredeemable? If you ask the U.S. Supreme Court, the answer would seem to be yes. Over the past 16 years, the court struck down laws that subjected teenagers to the death penalty or mandatory sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole. With its new conservative majority, the court is reversing course on young offenders. On April 21, in a case involving a 15-year-old boy from Mississippi who stabbed his grandfather, the court ruled 6-3 that states aren’t obligated to make a formal legal finding that a juvenile is “permanently incorrigible” before imposing a sentence of life without parole.

Closing off any possibility of redemption for a juvenile offender ignores scientific findings that the brain isn’t fully developed until humans are well into their 20s. As former Justice Anthony Kennedy, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, noted in the 2005 decision outlawing capital punishment for juveniles, a “lack of maturity and an underdeveloped sense of responsibility are found in youth more often than in adults and are more understandable among the young. These qualities often result in impetuous and ill-considered actions and decisions.” In short, adults and juveniles are different, and their offenses and potential for redemption should be weighed in that context. Just not in the eyes of six Supreme Court justices. Thumbs down.

A clean air win for California

Elections do have consequences. Case in point: On Monday, the Biden administration took a big step toward restoring California’s authority to set its own pollution standards for cars and trucks. California first enacted tailpipe emission rules in the 1960s and retained the ability to set its own standards under a federal waiver for more than 40 years after Congress passed the Clean Air Act in 1970. But under President Donald Trump, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tried to revoke the waiver, which would have prevented California (and 13 other states that follow Golden State clean air rules) of authority to enact pollution controls more stringent than those imposed by the federal government.

California challenged the Trump administration decision in court, and the litigation is still pending, but it may be rendered moot by Monday’s action. Biden’s reversal wasn’t unexpected, but it nevertheless underscores his commitment to make deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. “I am a firm believer in California’s long-standing statutory authority to lead,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement announcing the restoration of California’s waiver. In addition to restoring the state’s regulatory authority, the Biden administration has started talks with automakers to replace the weaker national emissions standards put in place under Trump. Thumbs up.

