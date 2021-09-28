PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

North county leads the way on conservation

Thumbs up for water-savvy residents of Healdsburg and Cloverdale. The northern Sonoma County cities rank first and second in the state for conservation, according to figures released last week by the Water Resources Control Board. Healdsburg cut its water consumption by 54% in July over the same month one year ago. The year-over-year figure for Cloverdale was 37%. Statewide, urban dwellers cut their water use just 1.8% — far below the 15% requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to severe drought conditions. Some cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego, used more water in July than they did a year ago.

For Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Ukiah (which saved 16%), water conservation is a necessity. All three cities rely heavily on the upper Russian River, which has been reduced to minimum flow levels to try to keep Lake Mendocino from going dry. Agricultural water users are under orders to cut back, too, but regulators say stream gauge data shows that some people haven’t taken their straws out of the river. It’s time for them to share the burden.

A setback for two-basin water solution

The drought isn’t the only threat to the upper Russian River. For more than 100 years, water has flowed from the Eel River through a mile-long tunnel to the Potter Valley Powerhouse and into the Russian. Without the diversion, stretches of the river above Dry Creek could dry up during the summer, with devastating impacts for ranchers, farmers and residents. PG&E isn’t renewing its license for the hydroelectric facility, which could result in a permanent reduction of summer flows on the upper Russian River.

To avoid that outcome, the Two-Basin Partnership was formed with the goal of taking over the Potter Valley Project. The partners, including Sonoma Water, the Mendocino County Inland Water & Power Commission and other stakeholders, want to preserve water supplies for Russian River users while restoring flows along 288 miles of the Eel for salmon and steelhead. It could be a win-win — if the clock doesn’t run out. PG&E’s license expires next spring, and last week the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected the partnership’s request to extend a May 31 deadline for completing its takeover proposal. Allowing the effort to collapse could leave thousands of water users high and dry. Thumbs down.

Your ballot is in the mail

Ballots are still being counted from the Sept. 14 recall election, so a final voter turnout figure is still a few weeks away. But it’s clear that California voters participated in unusually in large numbers for an off-year election held on an unfamiliar date. As of Monday, the statewide figure was 57%. In Sonoma County, it was 61.8%. In the last statewide special election, held in 2019, barely 28% of voters participated.

A high-stakes partisan contest, lubricated by millions of dollars in campaign spending, helped get people to the polls for this month’s special election. But the convenience of voting by mail undoubtedly helped — just as it did in November, when the presidential election attracted the highest percentage of eligible voters for a statewide election since 1952.

The move to universal mail balloting was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, but it will become a permanent fixture of California elections. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation requiring that every voter receive a ballot in the mail for statewide and local elections. For many voters, it won’t be any change. Indeed, more than half the ballots have been cast by mail in every statewide election over the past decade. Now, however, there will be one less excuse for failing to vote. Thumbs up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.