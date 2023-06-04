PD Editorial: Tighten short-term rental rules

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On Tuesday, the Santa Rosa City Council will consider adopting new rules for short-term rentals. Striking a fair balance between the rights of property owners and the needs of local residents is no easy task, but the city has found a sensible compromise worth trying.

Tourism has long been a critical component of the local economy. There’s nothing inherently wrong with property owners earning some money by providing visitors with a comfortable place to stay. A quick search on Airbnb showed rentals going from $81 to more than $650 per night.

Yet short-term rentals cause headaches for neighbors. Often they are located alongside other housing, a single party house dropped on an otherwise quiet street. A city survey released earlier this year found that more than half of respondents live near a short-term rental. Most people also thought that rules regulating them should be tightened.

Too many guests get raucous. With good local wine and beer readily available, people may cut loose, party and annoy neighbors, sometimes late into the night. Parking becomes an issue, too, when a bunch of friends get together to share a house.

“I don’t like my neighbor essentially running a business next to my home. I should be in a residential area, not a business district,” one survey respondent wrote. That’s a legitimate complaint, and the crux of much of the tension. Strangers come and go in a residential area, tearing at the fabric of the community.

There also are systemic effects on the housing market. Short-term rentals reduce the overall supply of homes, creating inflationary pressure on housing prices and rental costs. Tourists and hosts benefit at the expense of the community.

Yet an outright ban on short-term rentals isn’t feasible. Despite the nuisance, they are a standard component of modern travel. “We need to make sure that Sonoma County and Santa Rosa remain an attractive and affordable market for visitors. Short-term rentals have been a crucial tool for doing that,” another survey respondent wrote.

The city can and should regulate to mitigate impacts. The proposed rules would limit owners to one unhosted short-term-rental permit. That means no more buying up multiple condos or houses and renting them all out while living somewhere else. That change alone should temper professional hosts while allowing someone with a room in the basement to rent it out.

The city also would stop issuing short-term-rental permits for accessory dwelling units, i.e. granny flats. The state loosened up rules on building those units to encourage development of affordable housing, not to create more short-term rental space.

Another change would forbid outdoor burning. That not only would reduce the number of loud, outdoor parties that linger into the night but also keep fire out of the hands of visitors who may not realize just how dangerous outdoor fires are in our wildfire-prone community.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes at 5 p.m. Tuesday. After that, it should act without undue delay. Don’t be like officials in Windsor who have gone back and forth on regulations this spring, leaving people on both sides of the issue frustrated.

Unhosted short-term rentals create holes in neighborhoods. The proposed rules would reduce the harm.

