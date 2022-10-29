PD Editorial: Time to heal in Windsor

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

For a small town that extols its family friendly atmosphere, Windsor has experienced an astounding array of controversies and crises over the past several years.

Three years ago, a wildfire forced the evacuation of the entire town, and only a house-to-house battle prevented a catastrophe. In 2021, Windsor’s first elected mayor resisted demands for his resignation after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual abuse.

In the aftermath of the scandal, a divided and at times dysfunctional council frequently deadlocked, a popular town manager resigned, and the developer selected for a major civic center project walked away amid renewed debate over the scope of the plan.

Against that backdrop, Windsor voters go to the polls on Nov. 8 to choose a new mayor and fill three seats on the five-member Town Council.

A projected budget deficit awaits the new council, but its biggest task will be restoring public confidence and help the town heal.

As the town completes its transition to district elections, all 16,800 registered voters are eligible cast ballots for mayor. The candidates — Esther Lemus and Rosa Reynoza — are incumbent council members.

Lemus, who was elected in 2018, is among the women who accused ex-Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual misconduct. She cites a new council code of ethics as a reform that will help the town heal, and says her experience, including service on the school board, prepared her to lead. Lemus says balancing the budget is her first priority, but she isn’t specific about solutions.

Reynoza easily won a special election last year to fill Foppoli’s council seat. An advocate for public outreach, she wants the town to provide more information about finances on its website and promises to be available to constituents. Her priorities include more events that will bring people into town and boost local businesses, and opening a youth center.

Either candidate would be a capable mayor, but we think Windsor’s immediate need is to move away from all the recent upheavel, and Reynoza’s grassroots approach is the right fit for the town at this time.

Here are recommendations for the three council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot:

District 1: Mike Wall, a health care executive, was elected to the council on an at-large basis in an April special election. His strong showing — 58% of the vote in a three-way contest — reflects growing support for neighborhood-oriented politics in Windsor. He favors more public outreach on major civic decisions, including any future development at the Town Green. Gina Fortino Dickson, Wall’s opponent in the northwest area district, has plenty of experience as a planning commissioner and, before moving to Windsor, council member in Clearlake. Both are bright and capable, but we think Wall has been a solid addition to the council and deserves a full term.

District 2: Sam Salmon was first elected in 1994 — two years after Windsor incorporated — and currently serves as mayor. No one questions his dedication to the town or his commitment to sustainability. But he’s frequently at odds with colleagues, and meetings have gown contentious under his leadership. It’s time for a change. Salmon’s opponent for the northeast area seat is Maureen Merrill, who served on the original Town Council, has remained an active presence in the local business community and can help restore civility to the council.

District 4: Voters in southwest Windsor have two good choices: Tanya Potter and Kevin Gonyo. Potter, a Santa Rosa police officer, is a Windsor parks commissioner and helped establish the new dog park. Gonyo, a graphic artist, has organized efforts to distribute food and assist adults with disabilities. Both are bright and enthusiastic, and it’s a shame there is only one seat to fill. We give the edge to Gonyo for volunteer efforts that exemplify family friendly Windsor.

