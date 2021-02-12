PD Editorial: To block virus, two masks are better than one

Finally, there’s some promising news on coronavirus vaccinations in Sonoma County.

As of midweek, a little more than 15% of Sonoma County’s 499,700 residents had received at least one dose, ranking first among 10 medium-sized California counties in an accounting released by local health officials.

For those eager to get immunized against COVID-19 — we wish that was everyone who has yet to be vaccinated — the age threshold has dropped from 75 to 70, the number of vaccination clinics around the county is steadily increasing, and President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. has secured 200 million more doses.

To top it off, the number of active cases in Sonoma County is down substantially after a two-month spike, and the rate of new infections has fallen to a level last seen here before Thanksgiving.

But — you knew a but was coming, right? — one of the newly identified variant strains has been detected in the region for the first time.

Five cases of the California variant have been recorded in Marin and Lake counties, and it’s a matter of time before it turns up in Sonoma County — if it isn’t here already. Another variant was first detected in Britain. There’s also one from Brazil, another from South Africa — and the likelihood of more to come.

Some of the variants have proven to be more contagious, with the U.K. strain demonstrating a tendency to continue spreading rapidly even during lockdowns. Of even greater concern, a mutated virus could be deadlier or resistant to the vaccines now being administered here and around the globe.

Eventually, enough people will be vaccinated or will have been infected to achieve herd immunity. Under the best-case scenario, that’s unlikely to happen before summer. Given the cascading logistical failures in the early weeks of the rollout, and an alarmingly high rate of refusal among those eligible for the vaccine, reaching herd immunity could take considerably longer.

It isn’t hopeless. The long-standing expert advice for avoiding infection should be second nature by now: wear a mask in public, keep a safe social distance from other people, wash your hands frequently, avoid large social gatherings and get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible.

There is, however, an addition to that guidance: two masks are better than one.

A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and released Wednesday, concludes that fitting a cloth mask over a surgical mask could reduce the wearer’s exposure to the airborne virus by more than 90%.

If two is just too much, CDC researchers said tightening the fit of a surgical mask by knotting it behind the ears and tucking excess material closer to the face was almost as effective.

When only a disposable mask was worn, just 42% of cough droplets were blocked.

Tom Frieden, a former CDC director, told the Washington Post recently that the growing prevalence of more contagious strains of the virus “emphasizes the importance of us upping our game and doing not more of the same but better of the same.”

Frieden is right. Despite the new strains, there are signs of progress. The most recent surge appears to have passed, and vaccination efforts are ramping up. Just don’t let your guard down. And put another mask on.

