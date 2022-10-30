PD Editorial: To fight winter surge, get boosted

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to end California’s coronavirus state of emergency, and President Joe Biden recently proclaimed the pandemic is over.

Let’s hope they’re right — but let’s hedge our bets. In other words, drop your guard yet.

Whether it’s a pandemic or endemic or something in between, America is headed into a third COVID winter. New variants continue to emerge, and infection rates rise and fall like the tide. It’s relatively quiet right now, yet there are about 260,000 new cases each week, and the virus remains the third-leading cause of death in the United States.

With schools and workplaces

reopened and most people settled back into pre-pandemic routines, public health officials see worrisome signs of another winter wave of infections.

Don’t worry — this isn’t a plea to stay home.

It is, instead, a reminder that effective vaccines are widely available and proven to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus. That includes the added protection of the new bivalent booster, which was designed to provide broader protection against omicron and its multiple subvariants.

It’s also a good time to get a flu shot, if you haven’t already.

Last winter, infections, hospitalizations and deaths soared. Getting more people vaccinated and boosted is the best way to avoid a repeat this year.

When the first COVID vaccines became available at the beginning of 2021, Sonoma County residents rolled up their sleeves. As of last week, 79% of eligible residents — 396,800 people — were fully vaccinated, according to figures posted by state health officials, and almost two-thirds had received the initial boosters. Another 28,000 people were partially vaccinated.

But uptake on the bivalent booster has been slower, with just 12.2% of eligible residents getting a jab since it was released in September.

The response has been equally disappointing elsewhere, despite hopes that people would get boosted in October so their immunity could grow strong before the holidays, when travel and large gatherings increase the risk of infection. Unfortunately, as of last week, only

19.4 million Americans had received the new booster, out of 226 million who are eligible.

“The truth is, not enough people are getting it,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday, when he sat before the cameras for his own booster shot. “We’ve got to change that.”

A large share of the blame for the slow rollout belongs to the Biden administration, which didn’t get the word out early enough or clearly enough. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey in mid-September found that nearly half of adults didn’t know about the new booster. Many people didn’t know if they were eligible.

COVID fatigue probably is a factor, and politics continues to impede the response as lifesaving vaccines have too frequently gotten tangled up in partisan warfare. The challenge now is to capture the public’s attention and overcome any lingering misinformation about the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines and boosters.

As Dr. Dipti S. Barot points out in a Forum commentary, public health experts believe that achieving an 80% booster rate by year’s end would prevent about 90,000 deaths and 936,000 hospitalizations while saving

$56 billion in direct medical costs over the next six months.

The virus is still stalking us, but we can avoid another crisis by making smart choices.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, or boosted, it isn’t too late. You can get a shot at most pharmacies, or contact your doctor or go to myturn.ca.gov.

