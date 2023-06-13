PD Editorial: To make an informed judgment on Trump, read the indictment

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

No one should be celebrating the prosecution of a former president, but anyone who doubts the justification for charging Donald Trump with mishandling government secrets and obstruction of justice only needs to read the indictment.

The 44-page indictment is packed with disturbing revelations about sensitive government documents prosecutors say the ex-president took from the White House when he left office in 2021 and refused to return.

The indictment details gross mishandling of government secrets at Trump’s Florida home and willful obstruction of efforts by the National Archives and Justice Department to recover those records.

Trump is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday in Miami.

As the case unfolds, there will be two distinct audiences. One is the jury that will determine whether Trump is guilty of any crimes. The second and larger audience is the American electorate, which must determine Trump’s fitness for office, regardless of whether the case ultimately goes to trial.

US_v_Trump-Nauta_23-80101.pdf

An indictment is not a conviction, but special counsel Jack Smith paints a damming picture of cavalier disregard for sensitive records, which were stored in file boxes at Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home in locations “including a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom and a storage room.”

A court-approved search turned up documents “regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.” In a bathroom? A shower?

Despite Trump’s repeated assertions that he could do as he pleased with records taken from the White House, the indictment includes evidence suggesting that he knew otherwise.

“Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” Trump says in a transcript of a conversation at his New Jersey golf club with several people, none of whom had security clearance, about the Pentagon’s “plan of attack” against a foreign adversary. “As president,” Trump told them, “I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still secret.”

When his own lawyer presented a file containing more than three dozen documents with classified markings, the ex-president “made a gesture that suggested he wanted the attorney to identify “anything really bad” and “you know pluck it out.” Instead, the attorney contacted the FBI.

There is a certain irony in Trump, who reveled in attacking Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election for mishandling classified documents, being accused of the same thing on a much grander scale. But the stakes here are bigger than partisan potshots.

Trump already has survived revelations that would have ended the careers of many politicians, including an unprecedented two impeachments as president. Which may explain why so many Republicans, including other presidential candidates, have come to Trump’s defense, even after the indictment.

If Trump stays in the race, and there is no reason to think he will not, it will fall to voters to deliver a final verdict, either in Republican primaries or the general election in November 2024.

For that reason alone, everyone should pay close attention to the legal proceedings that begin Tuesday — and any indictments that emerge from ongoing investigations of Trump’s conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election. To make an informed judgment, we suggest you start by reading the indictment for yourself.

