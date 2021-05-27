PD Editorial: To reopen fully, California needs vaccine passports

The rules of safely reopening California have diverged. What works for vaccinated residents won’t work for the unvaccinated. But how to tell them apart so that people who have gotten their shots aren’t held hostage to the limits placed on those who did not? Some form of vaccine passport will be necessary.

A recent Press Democrat article illustrated the challenges. Staff Writer Phil Barber interviewed business owners in Sonoma County and learned that many don’t want to screen customers and event attendees at the door, at least not as things stand now. If they did check vaccination status, they might qualify to admit more people. But implementing an ad hoc screening process that inevitably would lead to confrontations between staff and unvaccinated people isn’t worth it.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises that vaccinated people can safely gather both indoors and outdoors without masks. The unvaccinated, however, should continue to wear masks and maintain social distance.

In California, masks are still required for everyone indoors, but something close to the CDC guidance is likely to take effect by mid-June.

Fortunately, in the North Bay, vaccination rates are pretty good. More than half of people aged 12 and older — the current cutoff for vaccine eligibility — have received their full vaccine doses in most communities. In some, the rate is even higher, north of 70%. As the numbers increase, we inch closer to herd immunity.

Kudos to the businesses and employers who have offered incentives to patrons and employees who get the vaccine. Some event promoters and sports teams especially have pushed fans in the right direction toward vaccination.

Yet holdouts remain. Some people choose not to receive a safe, effective vaccine that could save their lives. They are at risk, and they pose a risk to others. As travel increases, that risk will spread if unvaccinated people forgo masks and social distancing.

Outside of alcohol and tobacco sales, most businesses don’t have much experience with checking on qualified customers. The person working the door isn’t a medical expert, and vaccine cards and doctors notes are easily forged.

Even if someone admits not being vaccinated, confrontations could become heated. Regrettably, vaccines have become wrapped up in divisive politics that inflame passions. An argument might be the best outcome at the door. A lawsuit could be the worst.

The state can empower businesses and venues with tools to make vaccine verification quick and reliable. In other words, California needs a vaccine passport, similar to the one introduced by New York. It’s not as if Congress is about to implement one, and there’s no other way to tell who is vaccinated and who is not.

The ideal passport would be digital, an app or other system that allows people to show that they are vaccinated. Given the state’s spotty record of rolling out technology, perhaps partnering with private software developers or sanctioning a handful of third-party apps would be the best approach. Secure physical documentation better than the current handwritten vaccine cards could serve those who don’t carry smartphones. The system also should accommodate clearance for immunocompromised and other individuals for whom skipping the vaccine is not a choice.

Then, once a passport system is in place, the state should indemnify employers and businesses that insist on vaccinations against irate vaccine-resistant Californians. No one should face a lawsuit for upholding official health guidance.

