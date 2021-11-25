PD Editorial: Together again for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans are sitting down with friends and families for Thanksgiving feasts, continuing a tradition that began 400 years ago.

The story of the first Thanksgiving is based largely on accounts by Edward Winslow and William Bradford, who arrived on the Mayflower in 1620. In November 1621, about a year after landing at Plymouth in what is now Massachusetts, the colonists known as the Pilgrims marked their first successful corn harvest with a three-day celebration. They were joined by 90 members of the Wampanoag tribe, who had shared food and knowledge of hunting, fishing and farming with the new arrivals from Europe.

Some historians contend that much of the story, or at least the way it is portrayed, is myth. Maybe the Pilgrims wouldn’t recognize roast turkey and other staples of modern Thanksgiving meals, but they would know all about the isolation, disease and death that separated so many families at Thanksgiving a year ago.

Many of the Mayflower’s passengers and crew suffered from exposure, scurvy and contagious diseases after arriving in the New World. Only half survived the first brutal winter. Fifty-three, including 27 children, were there for the first Thanksgiving.

“They began now to gather in the small harvest they had, and to fit up their houses and dwellings against winter, being all well recovered in health and strength and had all things in good plenty,” Bradford wrote in his journal.

A year ago, with the coronavirus entering its deadliest phase and vaccinations more than a month away, public health officials pleaded with Americans to stay home. No air travel or road trips. No gatherings beyond immediate households. By and large, people complied.

It was a Thanksgiving unlike any in modern times.

A year later, the virus is still lurking, and health officials warn that another winter surge is likely despite the easy availability of effective vaccines.

But holiday gatherings won’t need a computer screen. Zoom is out, Thanksgiving get-togethers are back. We can hardly wait — even if there’s sticker shock at the grocery store, the football games are one-sided, and there’s squabbling about politics between helpings of cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Would it really be Thanksgiving without some fireworks?

Thanksgiving is a day for gratitude, and Press Democrat readers shared personal messages in a special holiday section. For anyone looking for ways to pay it forward, there’s a list of rewarding volunteer opportunities such as mentoring students and delivering meals to seniors.

We’re glad we live in this scenic and bountiful place that Luther Burbank called “the chosen spot of all this earth as far as Nature is concerned.” We’re thankful that children are back in school and our neighbors are back at work. We’re indebted to you, the readers who rely on The Press Democrat for news and commentary.

We again thank the health care workers, first responders and essential workers who have risked their well-being to assist others through wildfires, a flood, a drought and, now, a public health emergency.

We’re especially grateful to everyone who rolled up their sleeve for a vaccination. That’s the only way to put COVID behind us — and it’s why people can join together for a holiday feast and, like the colonists of Plymouth Plantation four centuries ago, look forward to better times ahead.

So pass the mashed potatoes, count your blessings, and have a Happy Thanksgiving.

