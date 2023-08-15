PD Editorial: Transferring to UC should be easier

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

California community college students face needless frustration when they want to transfer to a University of California school. The Legislature finally is close to approving a bill intended to make such transfers easier, but UC is opposed. Lawmakers should pass it anyway.

A 2010 state law established the associate degree for transfer at California’s community colleges. The degree guarantees students who meet certain requirements admission to schools in the 23-campus California State University system. It doesn’t, however, guarantee admission to UC.

Assembly Bill 1749 would change that, making transfers to the UC system’s nine schools easier. The Assembly approved the bill without opposition, and it passed the Senate Education Committee on a unanimous vote. It now needs approval from the Appropriations Committee, before advancing for a vote of the full Senate.

The case for smoother transfers is compelling. Providing students with the first two years of a four-year undergraduate education is a primary mission of the community college system. Two-year colleges cost less than four-year schools, are located within easy commuting distance and are structured to accommodate part-time or working students.

These advantages are especially important for those who might struggle if they jumped straight into the deep end of the academic pool, such as first-generation students, low-income students or students returning to school after time in the military or the workforce.

Because community colleges enroll high numbers of disadvantaged students, barriers to transfers aggravate racial, income and regional disparities in California’s universities. That, in turn, creates long-term disparities in income, corporate leadership, and community building. It’s hard for a young person in a low-income community to aspire to become a successful adult with a college degree when there are precious few role models.

UC officials oppose AB 1749 on grounds that the associate degree for transfer is poorly aligned with the graduation requirements for certain UC programs, particularly those in the sciences. They warn that students won’t have taken some classes required of students in specific majors and therefore will be unprepared. That could require an additional year of coursework just to catch up, negating much of the benefit of doing the first two years at a community college.

Yet this is not an insurmountable challenge or sufficient reason to reject the bill. Community colleges can and should offer curricula specifically targeted at preparing strong students for a move to a university program in the major of their choice. Transfer students should arrive on university campuses fully prepared for their junior and senior years. Anything less is a setup for frustration and failure.

Under the bill, transferring to a UC school would be harder than to a CSU school. Students would need a minimum 3.0 grade-point average for UC compared with 2.0 for CSU.

UC would do well to follow CSU’s welcoming approach. More than 40% of CSU undergraduates transfer from a two-year school, and the system has launched a digital portal to streamline the process and help students land at their campus of choice.

If UC won’t do it voluntarily, and clearly it won’t, lawmakers should leave the system no choice by passing AB 1749. The Appropriations Committee is scheduled to take it up on Monday.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.