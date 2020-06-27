PD Editorial: Transparency comes to health care pricing

Health care consumers, which is just about everyone sooner or later, scored a legal victory this week. A federal court rejected a lawsuit by hospitals seeking to keep their prices secret. Soon, patients will be able to shop for the best price for common medical procedures and services.

The hospitals challenged a Trump administration rule that requires them to make their prices available to the public in a useful way. In one of the rare moments of agreement between the Obama and Trump administrations, the requirement built on a provision in the Affordable Care Act ― aka Obamacare.

Health care pricing is exceedingly complex. Hospitals, providers, insurance companies and patients all have competing interests and goals. The new rules would bring transparency to what is otherwise an opaque process.

Under Obamacare, hospitals were required to share a list of charges. But what they shared was a list of prices that they assign to procedures. Typically, insurers and patients pay much less than the assigned cost. The Trump administration therefore directed hospitals to reveal what they actually charge, not just what they want to charge. Most often, that’s a negotiated rate with an insurer, though different insurers negotiate different rates.

In theory, price information will allow everyone to make informed decisions and create competition in the marketplace. For example, if Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital charges more for an ultrasound exam than, say, Zuckerberg San Francisco General, it might make sense to take a trip down to the city.

Patients with high deductibles or limited coverage who are willing to do a little research stand to benefit the most. There also will be less chance that someone who seeks evaluation and treatment for something will be blindsided by a hospital bill after the fact.

Insurers, too, might be able to work out better deals if they find out a competitor is paying less for the same thing.

The judge in the case concluded as much, writing, “Plaintiffs are essentially attacking transparency measures generally, which are intended to enable consumers to make informed decisions; naturally, once consumers have certain information, their purchasing habits may change, and suppliers of items and services may have to adapt accordingly.”

Economists are divided on whether shifting to transparency will lower prices in practice. One hitch is that not every patient has a choice about where to go for care. Their insurer might decide which providers are in network and which are out. Nor do most patients have the training to make informed decisions about complex health procedures. People tend to go to the specialist that their primary care provider recommends.

What’s certain is that business as usual hasn’t kept health care costs in check. The fact that hospitals are fighting so hard against it indicates they are worried about their bottom line when accurate prices get out.

The usual caveat to any lower court ruling applies, though. The American Hospital Association, which led the lawsuit against the rule, will appeal.

How much a visit to the hospital will cost shouldn’t be mysterious or difficult to discover. Hospitals might not like to admit it, but they are selling something. Consumers ought to know the price upfront.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.