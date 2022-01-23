PD Editorial: Tread carefully with state single-payer system

Can California manage a single-payer health care system?

Given state government’s mishandling of emergency unemployment benefits at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention a catalog of bungled technology projects, it’s tempting to just say no.

But what about a health care system with escalating costs, now above $300 billion a year in California, that still leaves more than 3 million people without coverage? Those who are insured can commiserate about rising premiums, steeper deductibles, bigger copays and the myriad hidden costs of medical care.

Despite all this spending, studies routinely find poorer health outcomes in the United States than in most other industrialized countries. There’s no reason to believe California’s results are any different.

There must be a better approach.

California is on track to become the first state to offer universal health care. The number of uninsured residents has fallen from 20% to 7% since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to open Medi-Cal to all undocumented immigrants beginning in 2024 would make virtually every resident of California eligible for some form of public or private coverage.

That would be a landmark achievement, but some legislators, backed by the California Nurses Association, say the state must do more.

They’re backing Assembly Bill 1400, which would replace Medicare, Medi-Cal and private insurance with a single-payer system called CalCare. In other words, the state would pay medical bills for all residents.

To cover the costs, supporters are counting on the money Washington spends on Medicare and other health programs in California, as well as $160 billion a year in new taxes, which would require voter approval. They promise comprehensive care and say elimination of copays, deductibles and premiums will offset taxes, while the end of for-profit insurance will lower costs.

Critics doubt California can competently manage such a large — and vital — venture as health care for almost 40 million people. They point out that the anticipated cost of CalCare exceeds the current state budget and predict long waits and rationing of care.

No U.S. state has implemented a single-payer system.

For several years, single-

payer bills made little progress in Sacramento. But the latest bill cleared the Assembly Health Committee on Jan. 11 and could advance to the state Senate as early as this week.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, chairs the health committee and voted to advance AB 1400. “For me, this is about having a bigger discussion about health care and recognizing that people are not happy,” Wood, a dentist, told the editorial board.

Wood has been trying for several years to create a state Office of Health Care Affordability to develop enforceable cost-containment strategies and explore some of the conundrums of the health care system, such as why outcomes are generally better in San Diego than Shasta County, where premiums are on average 20% higher.

“The same people who resist single-payer resist this as well,” Wood said. With the single-

payer bill moving through the Legislature, perhaps Wood will gain enough leverage to get the affordability office into the 2022-23 budget.

Wood hasn’t committed himself to supporting single-payer if it comes up for final approval later this year, and so far Newsom hasn’t endorsed AB 1400. Neither are we, not without a lot more information about how it would work, what it would cost and whether California can afford it.

In considering such a sweeping change — affecting every Golden State resident’s health care — lawmakers must be guided by the same credo as physicians: first, do no harm.

