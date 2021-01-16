PD Editorial: Treat abortion pill like every other drug

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Food and Drug Administration may require women to pick up an abortion pill in person, even during a pandemic. What one administration may do, another administration may undo. Ending this barrier to reproductive health care not just during a pandemic but permanently should be an immediate priority for the Biden administration.

Federal agencies have lifted many in-person health rules and encourage telemedicine to reduce the risk of people contracting COVID-19. For example, a patient may receive a prescription for opioids these days after just a video conference with a physician.

The court noted that among the thousands of drugs approved by the FDA, mifepristone, the abortion drug at issue, is the only one that still must be picked up in person. A woman could consult with her physician via telemedicine and take the drug unsupervised at home, but she may not send someone else to pick it up or have it delivered.

A lower court ruled that singling out that one drug was ridiculous and blocked the FDA from enforcing the in-person requirement during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned that ruling.

In a decision that was barely a page long, the top court concluded that judges should show deference to agencies that have the “background, competence and expertise to assess public health.” In other words, absent clear illegality or unconstitutional acts, judges should defer to the medical experts at the FDA about how particular drugs may be safely delivered to patients.

That makes sense when viewing the decision in isolation. The justices put their blinders on and looked at only this one specific drug and this one specific lower court ruling.

But the case doesn’t exist in a vacuum. The lower court injunction was in effect for six months. The federal government was unable to identify a single harm to a woman who received the drug by mail or delivery in all that time.

The court’s liberal minority wrote a detailed, 12-page dissent that doesn’t just tear down the failure to waive the requirement during a pandemic, but at any time. During a pandemic, it is “an unnecessary, irrational, unjustifiable and undue burden on women seeking to exercise their right to choose.” The rest of the time, it’s just the federal government singling out abortion for “more onerous treatment than other medical procedures that carry similar or greater risks.”

The real issue isn’t the pandemic, it’s that the federal government willfully erects barriers for women who want to have an abortion by pill in the early weeks of a pregnancy.

If the courts must defer to the FDA in this matter, then let them defer to the new FDA starting Wednesday when Joe Biden becomes president. Biden has announced that he will appoint California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA. They should direct the FDA to issue a waiver so that health care for women is treated no differently than any other health care.

And then the FDA should immediately begin the process to repeal entirely this irrational requirement that has no health or safety justification.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.