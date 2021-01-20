PD Editorial: Trump departs with a dark legacy

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Time has treated some ex-presidents kindly, with historians identifying achievements and qualities that were previously overlooked. John Adams and Harry Truman fall into this category.

Some others, perhaps most notably Andrew Jackson, were lionized in their day but are now widely viewed as unprincipled, even ruthless figures in American history.

It’s difficult to imagine Donald Trump’s presidency looking any better with the passage of time. Trump is bound to be remembered as the first — and we fervently hope only — president to be impeached twice.

Historians will debate whether Trump was the worst, most divisive or least effective president. But as he departs Washington, there’s no denying that Trump’s personal failings and political failures far outweigh his accomplishments.

Four years ago, when Trump arrived, the United States was in the 90th month of an economic recovery, unemployment had fallen to the lowest level in eight years, stock indexes were approaching record highs, inflation was at a historic low — and 6 in 10 Americans had a favorable view of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

As Trump’s tenure ends, the coronavirus is taking a staggering toll on the country. Millions of people are out of work, and 400,000 have died. With more than 200,000 new cases each day, hospitals are overwhelmed. Americans are divided socially and politically, with 6 in 10 expressing an unfavorable view of Trump’s performance.

Trump didn’t cause the pandemic, but his mishandling of the crisis stands alongside Herbert Hoover’s mismanagement of the economy at the onset of the Great Depression as an example of colossal presidential malpractice.

Neither is Trump personally responsible for America’s polarization, which predated his arrival. But instead of trying to bring the country together, as past presidents have done, he exploited differences to serve his purposes, including an unprecedented challenge to the peaceful postelection transfer of power.

Despite a carefully cultivated image as a master negotiator, Trump showed far more interest in social media and TV viewing than the art of political wheeling and dealing, so it’s difficult to quantify his contributions to his administration’s milestones: appointing hundreds of federal judges, including three Supreme Court justices; tax cuts; facilitating diplomatic relations between Israel and several Persian Gulf states; and development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump’s fingerprints were all over some of his administration’s worst impulses: leaving the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal; starting trade wars with Europe and China; shutting the government down for 35 days because Congress wouldn’t pay for his border wall; pardons for cronies and enablers; kowtowing to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin; and pressing Ukraine’s president to smear Joe Biden, leading to his first impeachment a little over a year ago.

Trump’s narcissism and mendacity scaled new peaks following his defeat in the November election. He falsely claimed fraud, cajoled and even threatened state officials in a bid to overturn the results, then summoned supporters to Washington and unleashed them on the Capitol as Congress was preparing to certify the election. Never before had an American president refused to accept the verdict of the electorate, much less launched an insurrection. He was justifiably impeached for a second time and may be banned from ever holding office again.

Biden will take the oath of office Wednesday with armed troops guarding the Capitol and the outgoing president boycotting the inauguration for the first time in 152 years. But our democracy proved to be stronger than a crazed mob, and our nation, always resilient, will emerge stronger than ever after the departure of Donald Trump.

