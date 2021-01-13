PD Editorial: Trump deserves to be impeached for inciting riot

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

President-elect Joe Biden takes office in one week. If these were ordinary times, with a normal president, official Washington and much of the American public would be focused on the upcoming inauguration and the incoming administration.

If only.

Instead, the House of Representatives is poised to impeach Donald Trump for the second time in 13 months.

This is a dark day for our nation — not because Trump doesn’t deserve his fate but because his unprincipled, authoritarian and downright dangerous behavior is forcing Congress to once again hold him accountable.

To do anything less risks more lawless behavior from Trump or some future president.

More than 70 people have been arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol one week ago that resulted in five deaths, including the killing of a Capitol Police officer, and undermined confidence in American democracy.

Some of the rioters carried weapons and zip ties, suggesting they intended to take members of Congress hostage, and others chanted “hang Mike Pence,” who Trump singled out for harsh criticism during a rally that preceded the assault on the Capitol. At least two bombs were planted near the Capitol complex but didn’t explode.

Federal prosecutors and FBI officials on Tuesday predicted hundreds of additional arrests and indictments on felony charges, potentially including sedition.

Trump cannot be allowed to escape his culpability for this violent bacchanalia.

After spreading lies about fraud before and after the election, Trump used his now-defunct Twitter feed to urge supporters to descend on Washington on the day Congress was scheduled to formally certify the outcome of the November election. “Be there,” Trump said, “will be wild.”

Speaking at a rally shortly before thousands of his followers stormed the Capitol, he said: “We fight. We fight like hell. If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

His son, Donald Trump Jr., warmed up by the crowd by warning Republican members of Congress who didn’t support attempts to subvert the election that “we’re coming for you.” Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, added: “Let’s have trial by combat.”

This wasn’t political speech, as protected by the First Amendment. This was incitement to riot, a call for insurrection. And far too many of Trump’s acolytes came ready for violence and answered his call.

Trump has shown no contrition. He denies any wrongdoing, just as he did after he was caught pressuring the president of Ukraine to help scuttle Biden’s campaign, which led to his first impeachment.

This time, Trump cannot count on fellow Republicans falling into line and dismissing the allegations as partisan politics or claiming the evidence consists of second- and third-hand accounts. Trump’s outrageous tweets, his reckless speech and the tragic results played out in public, for all the world to see.

As many as 20 House Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking GOP leader, plan to vote for impeachment. It isn’t yet known how quickly a Senate trial will follow, but the New York Times and Fox News reported Tuesday that Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell supports a House impeachment vote, though he hasn’t committed to voting for conviction in the Senate.

There are legitimate concerns that another impeachment trial, especially one coming after Trump has left office, could distract the Senate from confirming Biden’s Cabinet and acting on the new president’s priorities, including further COVID relief. But Trump must be held accountable, and impeaching him (again) and convicting him would ensure that he could never again hold office, and that would be good for all Americans.

