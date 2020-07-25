PD Editorial: Trump tries to manipulate the census — again

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution isn’t ambiguous: “Representatives shall be apportioned among the several states according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each state, excluding Indians not taxed.”

Yet, once again, President Donald Trump is trying to manipulate the census.

This time, the president — whose attempt to add a citizenship question was thwarted by the U.S. Supreme Court — wants to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census results before determining how many seats each state will have in the House of Representatives for the next 10 years and, by extension, how many electoral votes they get in presidential elections.

Census data also determines the distribution of about $700 billion in population-dependent federal funds.

There’s no denying Trump’s antipathy for immigrants, not after separating families at the border and trying to end protections for Dreamers, the undocumented immigrants who were brought here as children. Now, after claiming the citizenship question was needed to protect minority voting rights, the administration is pursuing a policy that would disproportionately reduce representation for minorities, especially Latinos.

These cruel policies may score political points with some of Trump’s supporters, but they are contrary to basic American values, and they ignore legal precedents.

In this latest instance, denying representation ignores the fact that all residents — citizens and noncitizens, adults and children, legal and undocumented immigrants — are subject to laws and taxes, and all residents use public services such as schools, clinics, roads and courts.

California has a great deal at stake in the 2020 census.

With population growth at a historic low, the Golden State already stands to lose at least one congressional (and one electoral vote) seat. It could be two, maybe more, if Trump’s gambit succeeds.

However, there are a couple of big obstacles in his path.

The first, and most substantial, problem is that his plan is unconstitutional.

Common Cause, a government watchdog group, filed the first of what’s likely to be several lawsuits challenging Trump’s plan on Thursday in the District of Columbia.

Harry Litman, a former federal prosecutor, predicted that the court will strike down Trump’s executive order “without breaking a sweat.”

If the president’s plan somehow survives legal scrutiny, there’s a practical problem.

The census started in April. Millions of people already have been counted, and canvassers will soon fan out to locate people who didn’t fill out electronic census forms in the spring.

Moreover, the Supreme Court already rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to ask people whether they are U.S. citizens.

During a court hearing this week on a separate lawsuit, NPR reported, a Justice Department lawyer said the administration has yet to formulate a methodology for identifying undocumented immigrants but that it could involve “some statistical modeling.”

That would create yet another legal problem.

In 1999, the Supreme Court ruled that census data produced using statistical sampling cannot be used to reapportion Congress.

Trump isn’t the first person to try to skirt the Constitution on this issue.

Immigration hard-liners have pressed in the past to count only citizens when apportioning legislative and congressional seats. Others have tried to limit the count to registered voters or people eligible to vote. The courts have held fast to the principle of one person, one vote. They need to do so once again.

Meanwhile, the rest of us need to be sure everyone gets counted.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.