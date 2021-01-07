PD Editorial: Trump unleashes American carnage at the Capitol

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The chaotic scene could have come from an action movie: doors barricaded, security guards pointing guns, politicians ducking for cover and reaching for gas masks, a mob storming the seat of government seeking to block the selection of a new leader.

But this was no Hollywood thriller.

This was genuine American carnage — incited by Donald Trump. Speaking at a Wednesday rally on the National Mall, he whipped his supporters into a frenzy with baseless claims about sinister forces conspiring to deny him a second term as president.

“We’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you,” he said, urging the crowd to march on the Capitol. “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

In an assault unlike anything seen in Washington since British invaders set fire to the U.S. Capitol in 1814, Trump supporters stormed the building, smashing windows and breaking doors, rummaging through desks on the Senate floor, posing for pictures in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office — the entire spectacle of vandalism and violence playing out on live television.

It was, as Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena said, “a coup. Cut and dried, it was a coup.”

Capitol Police, assisted by other law enforcement agencies and the National Guard, restored order, but not before shots were fired. Four people died, others were taken to hospitals, and House members and senators, gathered to fulfill a constitutional obligation, were forced to flee.

Make no mistake, this was an attack on American democracy.

Responsibility lies squarely with Trump, who has never been able to distinguish between his personal ambition and the best interests of the United States.

From his easily refuted claims about his inaugural crowd through his impeachment and his refusal to accept defeat in November’s election, Trump has time and again demonstrated his unfitness for office. He will remain a threat to the nation until his term ends.

It now falls to his enablers in Congress, in the Cabinet and in the White House to ensure that he doesn’t do any further damage before he leaves office.

That should have started Wednesday evening, when the House and Senate reconvened to certify the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. This was the time for Republican holdouts to abandon the far-fetched conspiracies peddled by Trump to explain an election he lost by a substantial margin even as the GOP gained seats in the House of Representatives.

Alas, the baseless objections stood. But reality did, too. Congress was poised to formally accept the electoral votes, certifying that Biden won the election. He will be sworn in on Jan. 20, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

One of their biggest challenges — “the restoration of democracy, of decency, of honor, of respect, the rule of law,” as Biden put it Wednesday — just got harder.

One of America’s greatest sources of pride, one of our most hallowed legacies, is the peaceful transition of power. The tradition began with George Washington, was cemented when John Adams, having lost his reelection bid, stepped aside for Thomas Jefferson, and continued for 224 years before the disgraceful show of defiance orchestrated Wednesday by Donald Trump.

His presidency cannot end soon enough.

