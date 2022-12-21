PD Editorial: U.S. isn’t ready for surge of asylum-seekers

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The U.S. Supreme Court gave border states a reprieve on Monday when it temporarily halted the expiration of a federal policy turning away many potential immigrants at the southern border. How long it will last is uncertain. What is certain is that California and the nation are unprepared for the surge of asylum-seekers to come because our elected officials have failed to deal with the crisis.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the temporary hold on Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic order that allows border officials to turn back migrants without giving them an opportunity to apply for asylum. It has kept millions of migrants out of the country, but it was set to expire on Wednesday.

Title 42 does not apply to illegal border crossings. It only affects migrants exercising their legal right to request asylum in the United States. If it expires, analysts across the political spectrum agree that a massive surge of asylum-seekers will enter the country.

The United States lacks sufficient legal infrastructure for timely processing of asylum requests, most of which are ultimately denied. No administration, no Congress and neither major political party has been willing to fund a system that can keep up. Title 42 created a brief respite, but no one acted to fix the problem in preparation for the influx that everyone knew was coming.

Many asylum-seekers come from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, countries with which the United States has strained or nonexistent diplomatic relations. That impedes the ability to send migrants back or address conditions on the ground that encourage people to flee.

The nation has relied on California to assist thousands of asylum-seekers and immigrants, but the state’s ability to do so is strained. On a recent trip to the border, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned, “What we’ve got right now is not working and is about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership.”

When President Joe Biden took office, he asked Vice President Kamala Harris — a former California senator and attorney general — to engage with the nations from which most migrants come. Her job was to address the root causes of mass migration. Two years is a short time to solve problems decades in the making, but it’s difficult to identify any meaningful progress.

Not that the failure is hers alone. Harris rightfully lays considerable blame on Congress. Lawmakers have failed to pass meaningful immigration reform. Harris blamed Republicans, but it is a bipartisan failure. Any compromise bill must include elements of both immigration reform, which Democrats want, and border security, which Republicans want. Neither side seems willing to concede ground to the other.

Just this month, a bipartisan bill championed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis died. It would have helped immigrants brought here as children (the “Dreamers”), extended Title 42 for one year, bolstered border security and updated the asylum process. Lawmakers evidently found it more opportune to score political points by pointing fingers than to pass it.

Eventually the Title 42 order will end, just as many other pandemic orders have. Whether that’s this week or months away, it is coming, and a surge of people seeking asylum will follow. America isn’t ready, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.