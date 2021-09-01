PD Editorial: Unruly passengers make flying worse for everyone

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Who’d have thought that air travel could get even more annoying? The pandemic has brought out the worst in some people. Before boarding your next flight, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and calm down. Your fellow passengers, the crew and potentially your bank account will appreciate it.

Flying commercial for business or vacation used to be a more-civilized experience. Luggage and a meal were included in the fare. Passengers dressed smartly. No one wore pajama bottoms and slippers. Airlines hadn’t crammed in an extra row or two, depriving everyone of a few precious inches. Getting through the airport was a breeze.

Then Sept. 11 happened. Security went up, struggling airlines cut corners, and flying lost its sheen. Sit down, belt up, put on headphones and hope the flight arrives on time and without a child kicking the back of your seat.

After a year mostly grounded, airlines are taking off again. The number of passengers flying in and out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has nearly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. About 49,000 passengers arrived or departed in July.

Post-pandemic rules have kicked up the frustration for a lot of passengers, and they’re causing headaches on flights. So far this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has received formal reports of more than 4,000 incidents of unruly passengers and initiated 727 investigations. In all of 2019, there were only 146 investigations.

These aren’t people who get into a minor argument with a flight attendant over putting away a cellphone for takeoff. For a report to reach the FAA, the passenger must have gone over the top.

One passenger bound for San Francisco from New York in May made nonconsensual physical contact with another passenger, threw objects at passengers, made stabbing gestures at them and appeared to snort cocaine. Things got so bad that the crew armed itself with ice mallets and had flex cuffs ready. The flight diverted to Minneapolis.

What sparked that outburst? The passenger refused to wear a required mask. Three-quarters of the incidents reported to the FAA this year involved someone refusing to follow rules for masking on airplanes.

For some people masking has become a political cause or misguided stand for independence. But refusing to wear a mask on a plane isn’t civil disobedience; it’s being a jerk. At a minimum, you make an already less-than-pleasant flying experience that much worse for other passengers and the crew. Then, if there’s a diversion to Minneapolis, people miss connections or otherwise have their travel day upended.

When travelers get particularly unruly, the FAA can levy civil penalties. The passenger from New York to San Francisco faces a $42,000 fine. The FAA has sought more than $1 million in fines so far this year. Airports also can refer cases for criminal prosecution.

An unruly passenger might get hurt, too. The Transportation Security Agency has resumed teaching self-defense classes for flight attendants.

The flight crew didn’t set the mask rule. Passengers know upfront that masks are required. If they don’t like it, stage a market-based protest and choose another mode of transportation. Travel is stressful these days. There’s no need to make it worse for everyone because you don’t like wearing a mask.

