PD Editorial: Updating Santa Rosa’s constitution

The agenda for Santa Rosa’s charter review committee includes some potentially seismic changes in city government, topped by an elected mayor and ranked choice voting.

Now is the time for thinking big. A charter review occurs once in a decade, and this past 10 years has been transformational for Sonoma County’s largest city.

The Tubbs fire, which destroyed 5% of Santa Rosa’s housing stock in a single night, changed the physical landscape and served notice that the city must be prepared for wildfires as well as earthquakes.

The long-overdue annexation of Roseland added to the city’s diversity, but many of the newly incorporated neighborhoods and commercial districts lack parks, sidewalks and other basic amenities residents in other parts of town take for granted.

A voting rights lawsuit forced Santa Rosa to revamp its government, with City Council members now representing districts instead of running at-large.

In the coming weeks, council members will appoint a 21-member charter review committee to look at city government and recommend ways to make it more nimble, more effective and more representative of Santa Rosa’s diverse population.

Any amendments to the charter — the city’s constitution — must be approved by the voters, probably in the November 2022 election.

While the committee will set its own agenda, council members have suggested a dozen subjects for consideration.

Since this is a time for discussion, we aren’t taking sides of any particular issues yet. However, because any charter amendments will be locked in for at least a decade, we hope the committee sticks to broad structural changes that can stand the test of time.

That includes whether to elect a mayor and switching to ranked choice voting.

Santa Rosa’s mayor is selected by fellow council members for a two-year term, a common practice in small cities. The mayor presides over City Council meetings but doesn’t have executive authority such as veto power.

With Santa Rosa approaching 200,000 residents and having switched to district council elections, residents might benefit from an elected official with a citywide perspective.

Instant runoff elections also are worth a look. It’s a system used in San Francisco and Oakland among other cities. Voters rank their choices, first, second, third, and so on. If no one gets a majority on the initial count, votes are recalculated using second preferences of the last-place finisher. That continues until someone gets a majority.

With district elections now in place, we’d like to see the charter committee discuss whether the city should follow the state’s lead and create an independent panel to draw boundary lines following the census every 10 years. The process is currently supervised by City Council members, who then run in districts they approved.

It’s unfortunate that the city waited until now for the charter review, as new district lines must be drawn before the 2022 council election. That puts an independent panel 10 years out — unless voters choose to have a citywide mayor. In that case, another set of new lines will be required prior to the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, some of the issues recommended for the charter review committee seem better suited for the council — or for voters outside the charter process. Among those are regulation of rental property and raising the salary of City Council members.

In the case of rental regulations, putting rules in the charter is a rather inflexible approach. Changing circumstances may require quick action to protect tenants or property owners. But the city only reviews the charter every 10 years — and changes must wait for a general election.

Council members are paid $800 a month, and demands on their time extend well beyond weekly meetings. Better pay may make it easier for younger people and people or ordinary means to serve, as Mayor Chris Rogers has suggested. If the council is reluctant to raise its own pay, asking the voters is fine. But do pay rates belong in the city’s constitution?

Serving on the charter committee is a great opportunity to shape the city’s future. If you’re interested in serving, you can apply at the city clerk’s office or online at srcity.org/charter.

