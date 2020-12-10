PD Editorial: Use your phone to fight the coronavirus

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The phone in your pocket or purse just became a valuable tool to protect your family from COVID-19 and to help California bring the pandemic under control.

The state has joined others across the nation using technology developed by Apple and Google to turn a phone into a contact-tracing tool. If you download the app and enable it, you will receive an alert if you recently have been in sustained contact with another user of the app who tested positive.

The trick is that the app only works well if a substantial portion of the population uses it. And in these days of privacy concerns — both legitimate ones and ones based on unfounded conspiracy theories — convincing enough people to make a difference could be a very tough sell.

Apple and Google worked together to develop a system built on addressing privacy concerns. The app doesn’t track your location at all. It uses Bluetooth to detect if any other devices are using the app nearby. If you remain in proximity to one of those devices for several minutes, your device and the other device exchange anonymized tokens that note the contact.

When a user receives a positive test and inputs the result in the app, users who were in contact with that person will receive a notification of a potential exposure — allowing them to self-quarantine and get tested, protecting their friends and family members from possible exposure.

As cases across the state surge, Gov. Gavin Newsom is reimposing strict lockdown conditions — closing restaurant dining, playgrounds and salons in the worst-hit regions of the state. As intensive care beds fill, five Bay Area counties, including Marin and San Francisco, have voluntarily imposed similar restrictions.

Yet many people balk at sensible precautions. Even some sheriffs around the state are refusing to enforce the rules.

Everyone is tired, but with vaccines on the way providing a light at the end of the tunnel, every new case — and every new death — is a preventable tragedy.

California’s exposure notification system could be a vital tool to slow the spread. Traditional contact-tracing methods — using an army of workers to interview infected patients about who they’ve come into contact with since their likely exposure, finding those contacts and phoning them to let them know they’ve been exposed — are being swamped by the sheer number of cases.

But if Californians use the app at the same rate that it’s been used in other states — in the single digits in many — it will be a useless exercise.

“In a purely epidemiological perspective, uptake is everything,” said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at UC Irvine. “If about 10% of people do it, it's useless."

Washington, D.C., has the largest participation rate — an impressive 60%, which is the level epidemiologists say can bring the pandemic under control without a lockdown.

To get to that rate among California’s 40 million residents, Gov. Gavin Newsom will need an aggressive education campaign, alerting residents to the availability of the contact-tracing technology, averting privacy concerns people may have and emphasizing how widespread use can get the state back to normal far more quickly.

The CA Notify app for Apple iOS or Google Android devices is available Thursday. Download it, turn it on, and save some lives.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.