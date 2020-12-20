PD Editorial: Vaccinate teachers so schools can reopen

Remote learning has been a necessity the past nine months, but it’s time to hasten the reopening of California’s classrooms and find ways to get struggling students back on course. To do that, Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to move teachers toward the front of the line for the new coronavirus vaccines.

Under federal guidelines, the first vaccines will to front-line health care workers and nursing home residents, two of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19. Beyond that, it’s largely up to each state to prioritize who gets the vaccines next. The choices are challenging, with solid arguments to be made for a variety of groups – including people over 65 and individuals with high-risk medical conditions – to take precedence.

Educators need to be a top priority, too. In guidance issued for distribution of the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the nation’s 87 million essential workers – including nearly 3 million full-time teachers – receive vaccines earlier than the general population. A state advisory commission concurred, recommending that educators be at the front of the line with first responders and farmworkers.

In his plan for his first 100 days in office, President-elect Joe Biden also has made clear he thinks vaccinating teachers is a priority. He said he wants teachers to get vaccinated “as soon as possible” and “the majority of schools” to reopen. He also said he will push for Congress to supply funding to help accelerate that reopening.

As we’ve noted before, teachers, school counselors and parents have been amazingly creative in ensuring children receive an education during the pandemic. But their best efforts haven’t been enough to prevent academic and emotional damage.

The number of high schoolers failing at least one class is up dramatically in Sonoma County. In some area school districts, up to twice as many students are failing a class as in previous years. The emotional harm also has been substantial. In a spring survey of Sonoma County high schoolers, 71% said their top barrier to successful distance learning was anxiety about the future. Many parents also have struggled to continue working while their children are at home.

During a recent virtual meeting, education leaders and doctors joined lawmakers in the Bay Area to call on Newsom and state public health officials to place teachers and other school personnel third in line for vaccines.

“If we don’t act now, these indefinite school closures will have a lasting impact on our students’ learning and development, further widening racial achievement gaps,” San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen said.

More than 10 educational groups, including the nation’s largest teachers unions, are pressing for school employees to be near the front of the line for vaccinations. “Our students need to come back to school safely,” they wrote. “Educators want to welcome them back, and no one should have to risk their health to make this a reality.”

If educators aren’t vaccinated early, it seems likely schools wouldn’t reopen until next fall. Students cannot afford inferior distance learning for that long. We risk leaving a generation lagging educationally.

Local and state officials have done their best to balance the competing needs of public health and public education. But with the arrival of vaccines, one focus needs to be reopening schools and catching up on lost time.

