PD Editorial: Vaccines will keep students safe, healthy and in class

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is fond of bold statements and being out front on high-profile issues. On Friday, he made headlines by making California the first state to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren.

For some youngsters, the mandate could take effect as soon as January if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval this fall to a vaccine for children ages 12 and older.

“We need to do more,” Newsom said Friday at a San Francisco middle school, “and we need to do better.”

The governor’s decree almost certainly will fuel ongoing squabbles about pandemic restrictions. But don’t get distracted by manufactured controversy on social media and cable news. Stay focused on the objective: bringing the pandemic to an end.

There is a science-based strategy for attaining that goal: widespread vaccination.

To that end, Newsom’s order is noteworthy. But it isn’t novel — the U.S. Supreme Court upheld compulsory vaccinations in 1905 — or a deviation from the state’s approach to public health.

California already has some of the nation’s most stringent vaccination requirements. Before enrolling in public, private or charter schools, children must be immunized against measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, hepatitis B, influenza type B, polio, pertussis, tetanus and chickenpox. A state law passed in 2016 eliminated exemptions other than for medical reasons.

Students who aren’t vaccinated must be home-schooled or attend online schools.

Adding COVID-19 to the list of required vaccines — at least until the pandemic is over, and so long as the vaccine has FDA approval — is a sound policy decision.

The COVID-19 death toll is on track to pass 700,000 in the United States this weekend. But the spread of the disease has slowed considerably in the Bay Area and other places with high vaccination rates.

Over nine months, the approved vaccines have demonstrated their safety as well as their efficacy. More than 390 million doses have been given in the U.S., and more than 6 billion around the globe, with few adverse reactions.

There are high-profile holdouts, including Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors, but a growing number of governments and businesses are requiring vaccinations for their employees and, in some instances, anyone entering their premises. For many people, that was the nudge they needed.

At least six California school districts, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Oakland, enacted vaccination requirements before Newsom’s announcement. The governor, and each of the school districts, made their mandates contingent on final FDA approval of vaccines for use in children.

That’s sound policy, too.

For now, the FDA has authorized emergency use for children ages 12 and older.

As of Friday, according to data compiled by the state, 63.5% of Californians aged 12-17 had received at least one dose, and 55.1% were fully vaccinated. Vaccinations for children 5 to 11 aren’t far off.

It’s true that children tend to have milder cases, but the risk is not zero. More than 600 children under 18, half of them younger than 12, have died in the U.S. after contracting COVID-19.

While students returned to their classrooms this fall, some schools have been forced to send children homes — sometimes entire classes — for seven to 10 days for quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Outbreaks forced a few schools in rural areas to close again. Widespread vaccination would allow schools to remain open.

Vaccinations nearly eradicated dreaded diseases like polio and measles. Millions of people get annual flu shots, which save lives. And so will COVID-19 vaccinations.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.