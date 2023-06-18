PD Editorial: Vandalism is not free speech

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In recent months, North Bay residents have seen what happens when activism pushes beyond free expression into vandalism and other criminal activity. The perpetrators must be held accountable.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides broad speech protection. People may say or otherwise express ideas that are beautiful, noble and true or that are rude, wrong and ignorant.

The California constitution’s Declaration of Rights echoes the same ideal. “Every person may freely speak, write and publish his or her sentiments on all subjects, being responsible for the abuse of this right,” Article 1, Section 2 reads.

The final clause is key. Those who abuse their right to free expression and go too far will face consequences. The trick is knowing when things go too far.

For a hint, we might look to the preceding section of the Declaration of Rights, which declares “acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining safety, happiness, and privacy” to be inalienable rights of Californians.

The constitution protects bigoted, even hateful speech. Protesters who showed up at a June 10 drag event at Petaluma library had every right to be there and share their message as long as they were peaceful — and they were. The right response to such odious messages is a better message, as exemplified by those who peacefully supported the library event.

When expression in any of its glorious forms transcends making a point peacefully and damages someone else’s property, it has gone too far. When it threatens imminent violence against someone, it has gone too far.

We’re not talking about mere graffiti here. Graffiti artists paint incredible, expressive works on the sides of buildings, ideally with permission, though there are times when graffiti becomes vandalism.

When anonymous miscreants plastered bigoted anti-LGBTQ+ posters on businesses in downtown Santa Rosa last week, they crossed the line from constitutionally protected speech into vandalism. If police find the perpetrators, they must be held accountable.

When Berkeley-based animal rights activists stole chickens from the Petaluma Poultry processing plant, they committed a crime, not free speech. They, too, must be held accountable.

And when activists threw pig’s blood on the former Santa Rosa home of someone who had testified in the trial of George Floyd’s killer in Minnesota, they also must be held accountable.

There’s always a temptation to look less severely at disruptive speech when one agrees with it and more severely when one does not. That’s a mistake. And it goes double for the government, which shouldn’t play favorites with preferred viewpoints.

Local residents were right to be disturbed when the Sebastopol City Council voted to urge leniency on animal-rights activists who had stolen chickens in previous incidents. If an individual council member wants to defend theft, that’s free speech. When the council takes formal action based on the message, it’s government playing favorites.

We need free expression now more than ever. In this time of bitter partisan divides, some of our leaders urge us not just to reject the other side but to suppress what they have to say as illegitimate. Instead, we must defend the right of everyone to speak, even if we disagree with what they say, and we must condemn vandalism and other acts that cross the line, even if we agree with the underlying message. If we can’t do that, the hope for civil discourse and reasonable compromise dims precariously.

