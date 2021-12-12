PD Editorial: Verify that developers deliver affordable housing

Sonoma County supervisors admitted last week that they cannot blindly trust developers to make good on their promises. The county therefore will increase scrutiny of developers who say they will include affordable housing to get their projects approved. Taxpayers deserve no less.

It would be wonderful if everyone who makes a promise keeps it. But honor and integrity can be elusive. Too often greed, pride and other deadly sins lure people into shady dealings and deception.

At the time, developers may mean it when they promise to include some number of affordable units in a project. The lack of affordable housing in the region affects everyone, and everyone can do their part to help. Besides, if that’s the cost of getting approval for a project, so be it. There’s still money to make.

Then the project goes forward, and the demon whispers. No one is paying close attention, and there’s profit in shaving affordable units in favor of market-rate ones. Besides, what business is it of the county’s? It’s your land, your building, your project. You should get to do what you want with it, not what some bureaucrat made you promise!

And if that voice takes hold, and the county isn’t paying attention, developers can get away with breaking their promise. At least they can as long as no one else is paying attention, either.

An investigation by The Press Democrat, sparked by a whistleblower complaint, found shortcomings in the county’s monitoring of Vineyard Creek Apartments, a 232-unit complex north of Santa Rosa operated by the Gallaher companies. The owners settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee but denied any wrongdoing.

In response to the newspaper’s investigation, the county initiated a review of its own affordable housing compliance program. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted to direct additional resources to verifying that developers deliver the affordable housing they say they will. The staff time and a new position or two will have a cost, but it will be worth it. The public should have some guarantee that compliance with affordable housing goals happens.

The benefits — honesty, transparency and more affordable housing — accrue to everyone, but the costs should not be borne by everyone. They should be included in the fees that developers pay for their projects. The Community Development Commission now charges $75 per unit per year for monitoring, but that hasn’t increased in nearly two decades. A modest increase to offset new inspections would be fair.

Anyone who has ever had multiple visits from government inspectors to check that every rule was followed when building a fence or an addition knows how effective, if annoying, that can be at ensuring a project is done right. Housing developers’ affordable housing promises deserve the same level of scrutiny.

The value of the local free press

A national conversation is underway about the future of the local free press. The newspaper industry is struggling under the weight of monopolistic online advertising behemoths, reader expectations that they should get everything for free and growing skepticism about the news.

To those who question the value of the community-focused journalists, let this story be a reminder that professional watchdog journalism is essential to holding government and powerful private entities accountable. Without the hard work of Press Democrat reporters, the public might never have learned about the whistleblower complaint, and the county might never have acted.

