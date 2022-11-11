PD Editorial: Veterans deserve nation’s support and gratitude

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On this Veterans Day, as the U.S. armed forces struggle to meet recruitment targets, we owe an even greater debt to those who volunteered to serve. They include 1.5 million Californians.

Veterans Day began over a century ago as Armistice Day. That commemoration on Nov. 11, 1919, marked the first anniversary of when fighting had ceased in Europe’s Great War, a war that some thought might be “the war to end all wars” but instead became known as World War I.

For that initial celebration, President Woodrow Wilson declared, “The reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.”

It took a while, but Congress in 1938 made Nov. 11 an annual legal holiday dedicated to world peace and honoring primarily the veterans of that war. World War II erupted not long after, leading to the largest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, Marines and aviators in U.S. history.

At the urging of veterans service organizations, Congress in 1954 recognized reality and updated Armistice Day to Veterans Day — a day that deservedly honors all American military veterans, past and present. Today we mark it with breakfasts, flag-raisings in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, a parade in Petaluma and other traditional events.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there were more than 19,000 veterans in Sonoma County last year. An estimated 37% were Vietnam-era veterans and 26% were from the Gulf War era. Many of the latter group served multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Yet the number of American veterans is on the decline, reflecting the downsized military since the draft ended in 1973.

Finding volunteers is difficult these days. Military recruiters compete against civilian employers who often offer higher pay and benefits — an issue Congress has an obligation to address. Meanwhile, three-fourths of American youth today can’t meet military entrance standards without waivers, many due to obesity.

The armed forces also struggle to access potential recruits in high school. Some young people choose not to volunteer at the urging of their parents or because they fear that service will leave them with psychological scars or difficulties adjusting to everyday life.

America must do a better job of bringing forward the stories of veterans from all walks of life, so that the personal and professional growth experiences provided by the military are not taken for granted. A fresh review of mental and behavioral health infrastructure to support veterans also is needed. Too many vets wind up homeless.

Veterans have not always received the support they need and deserve, from housing to employment to health care. North Bay veterans are fortunate to have a second Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Santa Rosa, which opened in August at 2285 Challenger Way.

Conflict continues around the globe. American service members will defend democracy abroad, whether stationed in Europe or Asia during peacetime or flown off to the next, almost inevitable war. America owes them and all future veterans a debt to be remembered every day, not just on Veterans Day.

