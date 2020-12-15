PD Editorial: Victimizing the victims

There ought to be a special place in hell for anyone willing to take advantage of someone who already is suffering. We’re talking whomever was responsible for looting the home of Dona and Dennis Asti. The couple lost a lifetime of family treasures in the Glass fire — yearbooks, a wedding dress, a century-old platter — before looters made off with a collection of sculptures and other heirlooms they had salvaged from the ashes of their home. The opportunistic theft brings to mind the brazen burglars who broke into the home of a Sonoma family a few days after they were killed in a widely publicized 2009 car crash.

Authorities quickly tracked down Amber True and Michael Guttierez, who were convicted in connection with the Sonoma break-in and sentenced to state prison. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the culprit in the theft from the Astis’ home just outside Santa Rosa. In the meantime, as Staff Writer Mary Callahan reported over the weekend, Dennis Asti found some of the stolen items in a Cotati secondhand store.

