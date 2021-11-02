PD Editorial: Virus funds could deliver Roseland’s Boys and Girls Club

Santa Rosa’s City Council has a quandary: how to spend $41 million.

The windfall includes $34.2 million from a federal COVID stimulus bill passed in the spring and the remaining $7 million from a settlement with PG&E over the 2017 fires.

This summer, the council cut spending for most city departments and still had to tap reserves to balance the budget for the current fiscal year. Reversing course using one-time money would only put off a day of reckoning.

Some might contend the windfall money should go into the bank as a hedge against some unforeseen crisis. However, the council already allocated $40 million of its PG&E settlement to refill reserves drained by the firestorm and other emergencies. And the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in March, was intended to bolster public services and boost the economy during the pandemic.

So the council needs to put at least the federal money to work now. The challenge will be identifying projects and programs that will pay long-term dividends for the community.

“If we had enough money to fill all our dreams for our present and our future … this would be a very easy conversation,” Councilwoman Victoria Fleming said during a study session last week.

There isn’t enough money for everything on the city’s $171 million wish list, so the council must set priorities.

Among the big-ticket options presented by city staff are $8.6 million for expanded broadband services, $11.8 million for homeless assistance and a safe parking pilot program, and $3.9 million for the police department’s InResponse Team, a pilot program that would send social workers instead of police to handle 911 calls involving mental health.

Councilman Eddie Alvarez and Councilwoman Natalie Rogers are supporting another proposal that deserves consideration: backfilling funding for a new Boys and Girls Club in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood.

The club, which will provide after-school and weekend programs for hundreds of at-risk youngsters, was on track for construction to start next year until its primary benefactors backed out.

Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher and his wife, Cindy, donated $1 million to acquire property on Sebastopol Road, according to Jennifer Weiss, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-

Marin. In July, Weiss told Staff Writer Andrew Graham that the Gallahers had withdrawn a pledge of $16 million for construction of the new facility.

Since then, club officials say they have raised $7 million. They are asking the City Council to contribute $10 million to ensure construction starts on schedule and is completed in the summer of 2023.

There are 2,700 school-aged children in the Roseland area, and about 900 are presently enrolled in the Boys and Girls Clubs’ child care programs, which provide help with homework as well as after-school supervision. The club says there are 825 Roseland children on its waiting list.

Some of the programs presented to the council have other funding options or would require ongoing support from the city’s general fund, which already has a structural deficit that the council must address.

An investment in the Boys and Girls Club would be a one-time outlay for a shovel-ready project. Moreover, it would permanently add capacity for child care in Santa Rosa — a priority for the city. As is upgrading public services in Roseland, which was annexed into the city four years ago. Here’s a chance for the council to deliver.

