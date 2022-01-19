PD Editorial: Virus response needs community input

The running tally of new coronavirus infections in Sonoma County is nothing short of astounding — 8,781 over seven days ending Monday.

The 18,415 active cases reported the same day comprise 29% of the total since the start of the pandemic.

There is no ignoring the latest surge or denying the necessity for continued vigilance.

But after almost two years — and recognizing that the vast majority of Sonoma County residents are acting responsibly — there should be a more equitable and transparent approach to fighting COVID-19.

Eight days ago, without any warning, Sonoma County health officials delivered new guidance in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Residents were urged to shelter in place, except for work, school and essential errands and appointments. Meanwhile, county health officials imposed restrictions on most indoor and outdoor gatherings. The rules will be in place until at least Feb 11.

No other Bay Area county followed suit.

In Sonoma County, some businesses returned to remote work, but few residents appear to be staying home. Anyone out and about over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend could see that business was brisk in local shops and restaurants.

No one should begrudge local merchants, many of whom have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. But entertainment venues, nonretail businesses and community groups that depend on larger groups are out of luck.

Many businesses felt blindsided by the Jan. 10 health order. Russian River Brewing, for example, scrambled to delay the release Pliny the Younger, a renowned beer that draws thousands of people to Sonoma County for a taste.

“I think people are trying to figure out what’s going on because the county decided to do this without talking to anybody and understanding what kind of impact it will have,” said Peter Rumble, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

School superintendents object to barring parents and students from athletic and arts events.

Is that really necessary at this time?

The Board of Supervisors has called a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the latest health order and its fallout.

A presentation prepared for the 11 a.m. meeting cites a spike in hospitalizations, rising infection rates among health care workers and outbreaks in a variety of locations, including residential care homes for seniors, and attributes “up to 50% of our recent cases” to gatherings involving 12 or more people. Case rates are highest among minorities, essential workers and communities with the least access to health resources.

While breakthrough cases are a concern, the presentation illustrates the effectiveness of vaccinations in stopping COVID-19: unvaccinated people are 2.1 times more likely to be infected, 17.2 times more likely to be hospitalized and 13.7 times more likely to die.

As of Tuesday, 81% of eligible Sonoma County residents have received at least vaccine dose and 74% are fully vaccinated. The most urgent priority is persuading the stragglers to get vaccinated.

Business owners and educators are ready to help. Many local businesses, including The Press Democrat, require employees to be vaccinated. In some communities, restaurants, bars and sports arenas require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. That approach might keep more local businesses open, while creating an incentive for more people to get vaccinated. There may be other ideas that could help control the virus.

At least three members of the Board of Supervisors concede that the county would benefit from greater clarity and sharing more information. Asking for input would be a good start.

