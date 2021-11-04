PD Editorial: Voters give Democrats a warning

President Barack Obama made headlines when he summed up the 2010 midterm congressional election as “a shellacking” for Democrats.

The next midterm is a year away, but Tuesday’s gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey put Democrats on notice that they risk another shellacking if they keep losing support from independents and suburban moderates.

The election returns also hold lessons for Republicans — beginning with outcomes that further undercut false claims of widespread voter fraud in U.S. elections.

In Virginia, which Joe Biden won by 10 points, voters elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor by about 2 points. That’s a 12-point swing in one year.

However, the outcome wasn’t entirely unexpected; late polls rated the Virginia race as a tossup. Youngkin ran a nimble campaign, focusing on close-to-home concerns about COVID-related school closures and what gets taught in public schools. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor, tried and failed to make the election a referendum on Donald Trump.

The surprise came in New Jersey, where an unexpectedly close race between incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli wasn’t decided until Wednesday. Biden carried New Jersey by 16 points, but Murphy won a squeaker.

In both states, Democrats ran up large margins in urban areas, but trailed badly in rural areas and lost ground in the suburbs, compared to the presidential election a year ago and the 2018 midterm, when they gained 41 seats and control of the House of Representatives.

Republicans need to pick up just five seats to regain control of the House and one to control the Senate — and the party in control of the White House usually loses congressional seats in midterm elections.

No doubt, some Democrats will point to McAuliffe’s gaffe — “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” he said in response to protests at school board meetings. But that doesn’t account for the results in New Jersey or exit polls that showed disappointment with Biden’s performance.

A summer COVID surge, a bumpy economic recovery and the chaotic exit from Afghanistan have hurt Biden. So has the failure of Democrats in Congress to pass much of their ambitious legislative agenda, including voting rights measures, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $1.85 trillion safety net and climate change bill.

GOP filibusters bottled up the voting rights legislation, but the spending bills have been bogged down by bickering between moderate and progressive Democrats.

Democrats allowed themselves to be painted with a broad-brush as big spenders, missing an opportunity to run on lower drug prices, paid family leave, universal prekindergarten and other potentially popular programs that remain stalled in Congress.

Republicans, of course, see Tuesday’s results as proof that voters oppose the Democrats’ expansive spending proposals, while ignoring their own trillion dollar expenditures in 2020 and the GOP votes that were instrumental to passing the infrastructure bill in the Senate.

Their surprise victories, coupled with solid gains beneath the top of the ticket in 2020, should end once and for all claims that GOP candidates are victims of fraud and conspiracy.

Democrats, meanwhile, have their work cut out for them. They scored some victories on Tuesday — electing mayors in New York, Boston and other large cities and reelecting a New Jersey governor for the first time since 1977. Don’t forget California’s recall, which failed by a lopsided margin. But if Democrats want to win in 2022, and 2024, they must start delivering on big promises they made in 2020.

