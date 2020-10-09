PD Editorial: Washington mustn’t give up on coronavirus relief

A lot of Americans are counting on Congress and the president to help them survive the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Donald Trump dashed a lot of hopes — and threw buckets of cold water on the stock market — with a Tuesday tweet announcing he was ending negotiations with House Democrats over a relief bill.

Perhaps seeing the damage wrought by the tweet as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 600 points in under an hour, Trump backpedaled some and offered to move on relief measures in a piecemeal fashion — an offer Democrats seem unlikely to embrace.

Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from relief negotiations makes no sense. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell — a Trump appointee — had just warned that failure to provide further economic stimulus “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship.” The resulting prolonged economic downturn could have “tragic” consequences for economic and racial disparities.

The president doesn’t seem to realize the gift Democrats were offering him: The $2.2 trillion bill they passed on Oct. 1 would give the economy a much-

needed shot in the arm — and a boost that his faltering campaign desperately needs.

There is little chance a Republican-led Congress would throw such a bone to a struggling Democratic president running for reelection. In fact, Republicans famously fought all the stimulus plans offered by President Barack Obama even as the nation struggled to pull out of the 2008 financial collapse.

The U.S. economy needs a boost even more desperately now. The jobs rebound that looked promising a few months ago is showing clear signs of faltering as COVID cases across the nation once more begin to climb. More of the job losses are permanent, too.

Small businesses — especially those in hard-hit sectors like entertainment and tourism — are shuttering by the tens of thousands.

States struggling with huge losses in revenue are looking at drastic cuts without any federal assistance. When California’s leaders revised the state budget to match pandemic realities, they included $11 billion in cuts that they optimistically hoped a stimulus package could reverse. Those cuts now look almost certain to take effect, slashing state employee salaries and reducing the budgets for higher education and the courts.

Even with a relief package from Congress, California’s economy was looking at a long, hard slog back. A recent UCLA Anderson quarterly forecast said the state was looking at the loss of 1.5 million jobs — a hit that would have taken at least two years to recover from even with a substantial stimulus package from Congress coming by the end of the year.

Let’s hope House Democrats and the White House can get back to the negotiating table, and this time Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is wrestling with a divided caucus, should join them.

Americans desperately need help. Millions are out of work. Millions more have had their work hours drastically cut.

A relief bill is in everybody’s best interest — politically, economically and morally. Trump’s decision to walk away from the negotiations doesn’t make sense, unless as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi suggested, the treatment for his coronavirus infection “was impacting his thinking.”

Perhaps the negotiations can resume when everyone’s head is clearer.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.