PD Editorial: Wear a mask in public to save lives

Californians ought to wear a mask in public, not because the governor says so but because it’s the right thing to do.

As the state cautiously stumbles back from a three-month lockdown, masks are one of the best defenses against spreading the coronavirus. Masks aren’t 100% protection against catching or transmitting COVID-19, but they’ll dramatically diminish the risk until a vaccine becomes widely available.

A mask acts as a physical barrier that helps filter air before it gets to your nose or mouth. It will make you far less likely to contract the virus and then take it home to your family.

Where masks really shine, though, is in the other direction. Two things that make containing COVID-19 so difficult are that it has a longish incubation period, and it doesn’t affect everyone the same. That means people are walking around unaware that they have the virus. All the while, they exhale it with a cough or a sneeze. A mask that covers nose and mouth can stop that spread, preventing the virus from reaching others.

Wearing a mask is the smart thing to do to protect oneself and to protect others. Whether you look at it selfishly or altruistically, the case is strong. Call it a win-win.

It’s shocking, then, to see people in parks and even in some stores still not wearing masks. Are they really so cavalier about their own health? What about their families’? California is hitting record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In some countries, people often wear masks to deal with air pollution or other airborne threats. For them, adjusting to the pandemic might have been easier. In America wearing a mask is unusual, and that makes those first few outings feel a little awkward. Soon it becomes normal, especially if everyone is wearing them.

It didn’t help that early guidance from federal health officials didn’t recommend masks, but the evidence has grown that masks — along with appropriate distancing and regular hand-washing — are one of the best tools to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is obstinance. Somehow masks have become politicized. Saving your own or someone else’s life shouldn’t depend on whether you will vote for Joe Biden, Donald Trump or someone else. Not wearing a mask doesn’t prove you’re sticking it to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. It just proves that you’re foolish and selfish.

A bipartisan group of former governors — Jerry Brown, Gray Davis, Pete Wilson and Arnold Schwarzenegger — joined Newsom in a public awareness video to let people know that the individual decision to wear a mask saves lives and has profound impacts collectively for the entire state. “Just do it,” they say, in an odd co-opting of Nike branding.

Keep a mask in the car. Put one by the door. Wash them after use. It’s not complicated. Have some fun, too. Make your own, or find one branded with your favorite sports team or cause.

The more people wear masks and the more stores that require them, the more quickly they will become normal. Social pressure is a powerful thing. Let’s put it to good use and save some lives.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.