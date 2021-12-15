PD Editorial: Wearing a mask can turn back a winter surge

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

For many people, this is the giving season — gifts for friends and loved ones, donations to charity. This year let’s give doctors, nurses and other health care workers some badly needed help.

It’s easy: Put on a mask.

California’s new mask requirements, which take effect Wednesday, aren’t a big change, especially here in Sonoma County — but complying will provide an extra line of defense at a pivotal moment in the battle against COVID.

The delta variant still is untamed, and the new omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the United States, just as people prepare to celebrate the holidays.

A year ago, December saw a deadly spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Public health officials say another winter surge is on the horizon, and they warn that it may not peak until January.

“Everything points to a large wave,” a senior Biden administration official told the online news site Axios. “A large wave is coming.”

In some parts of the country, it already has arrived.

Cornell University in upstate New York closed its campus Tuesday due to a rapid spread of COVID-19 among students. Intensive care units are nearing capacity at some hospitals in the Northeast, Upper Midwest and Southwest. Governors in Maine and Indiana have activated the National Guard to assist swamped health care workers. This week, doctors in Minnesota took out newspaper ads urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

“We’re heartbroken,” the ads say. “We’re overwhelmed.”

With a few exceptions, hospitals in California are not experiencing capacity problems. But the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases has jumped 47% in the past two weeks.

The upward trend, and the likelihood of exposure with people gathering — and traveling — to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to reinstate a rule requiring everyone to wear masks indoors in public places. The rule will be in place until at least Jan. 15.

Here in Sonoma County, there will be no immediate change. Covering up already was required in most indoor settings, although a county regulation enacted in October allows people to remove their masks in certain places — workplaces, gyms, college classes and religious gatherings with fewer than 100 people — so long as everyone present is vaccinated.

State health officials are allowing those exemptions to remain, county spokesman Paul Gullixson said Tuesday.

The increase in infections is accompanied by COVID fatigue as the pandemic heads into a third year. But preventive measures are still necessary to protect ourselves and others. That includes doctors, nurses and other health care workers who have shouldered an enormous burden and, with the emerging omicron variant, are facing another possible wave.

“Even a 10% increase in indoor masking can reduce case transmission significantly,” said Dr. Ghaly, the secretary of the state Health and Human Services Agency. “Wearing a mask is going to be one of the most important things to help us get through this period of uncertainty.”

Here’s another — if you still haven’t been vaccinated, do it now. If you are vaccinated and you’re eligible, get a booster. That’s the prescription for leaving COVID and face masks in the rearview mirror.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.