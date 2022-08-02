PD Editorial: Welcome back, Sonoma County Fair

Thumbs up for the Sonoma County Fair. After two years of COVID-driven disruptions, one of the county’s oldest and most cherished traditions is back. Well, almost. Opening Day is Thursday, and the festivities will run through Aug. 14. The Sonoma County Fair got its start way back in 1936, when the nation was still in the grips of the Depression and war was brewing in Europe. Nearly 70,000 people turned out over the five-day run of the first fair, and it has continued to offer residents an affordable summer escape and a chance to celebrate community ever since. COVID is still lurking, so some visitors might want to wear masks, but don’t miss a chance to enjoy this slice of Americana — carnival rides, the Hall of Flowers, livestock raised by local youth, concerts, horse racing, arts and crafts and, of course, deep-fried almost anything you can imagine. We’ll see you at the fair.

