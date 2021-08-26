PD Editorial: Welcome e-bikes in the region’s parks

E-bikes aren’t popular with bicycling purists who prefer to climb the hills of Trione-Annadel State Park the old-fashioned way, hearts pumping and muscles straining to make their ascent. But electrified bikes open the outdoors to people whose health, age or physical conditioning prevent such a rigorous workout. It’s time for state park officials — and conventional biking enthusiasts — to welcome them.

E-bikes with electric motors that provide assistance up to 20 mph to riders as they pedal are allowed on Channel Drive but are prohibited on the many fire roads and challenging dirt trails in the park. That hasn’t stopped park visitors from using e-bikes, however, to the consternation of some conventional bikers.

The ban isn’t strictly enforced. There aren’t enough rangers to cover Trione-Annadel’s 5,000 acres, and they’re usually focused on preventing riders, motorized or not, from carving out illegal new trails. There’s a strange bit of hypocrisy buried in the fact that some mountain bikers who complain about e-bikes breaking the rules are engaged in their own rule-breaking by cutting those new trails, and a far more environmentally damaging violation at that.

It’s in the best interest of all park users to accommodate e-bikes and regulate them to minimize conflicts with other park users, cyclists and not. Sharing in a way that protects natural resources is key.

E-bikes clearly aren’t going away. More than 3.7 million were sold in 2019, and the industry expects to sell 10 million a year by as soon as 2024.

Despite what their harshest critics may claim, e-bikes aren’t popular because people are too lazy to rely on their own pedal power. Consider David Carbonell, a leukemia survivor and emergency medicine physician who works with the Send It Foundation to provide outdoor adventures for young adults battling cancer. “These are people who struggle to climb a mild hill, just walking,” he says. “But when I put them on an e-bike, they can ride again. They gain a sense of agency. They love it.”

Fostering joy in outdoor activities is why public parks exist. If e-bikes encourage more people to experience this region’s wonderful parks, so much the better.

E-bikes are 20 to 25 pounds heavier than conventional bikes, and critics contend the extra weight is destructive to trails. Most studies indicate otherwise. Other complaints center on the need for e-bike users to be more careful around people on foot and not go up trails that conventional bikers use to go downhill.

Those are legitimate concerns that can create dangerous situations, but they also are offenses no worse than those that might be committed by any novice mountain biker. It takes time for riders to learn the nuances and community customs. They would advance much more quickly if experienced riders acted as positive mentors rather than critics who shout, “Cheater!” Trail signs with guidelines, safety tips and best routes also would help prevent conflicts.

In 2019, the National Park Service began allowing e-bikes in certain settings. Officials in Sonoma County Regional Parks are also considering lifting their ban on e-bikes. State Park officials should do the same. There’s plenty of opportunity here to share lessons learned — and share the region’s many natural resources.

