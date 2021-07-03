PD Editorial: What are voters entitled to know about the sheriff?

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In California, sheriffs are picked by the voters. But if an elected sheriff is accused of misconduct, are the voters entitled to know the outcome of the investigation?

That question is at the heart of a court case filed by Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick and now headed up the judicial ladder.

Essick wants to block the release of an outside law firm’s investigation of Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ allegation that he threatened her in a phone conversation about evacuations in her west county district during the Walbridge fire. The findings of the investigation remain secret pending Essick’s litigation.

If their positions were reversed — that is, had Essick accused Hopkins of misconduct — it’s a near certainty that the report would already be public.

Why? Because under California law, misconduct complaints involving elected officials and high-ranking government executives normally result in public findings.

Essick contends that he has additional privacy rights because, in addition to being an elected official, he is a sworn law enforcement officer.

Sonoma County’s attorney disagreed and was prepared to release the report in December. Essick obtained a court order delaying the release pending a hearing. In May, Sonoma County Judge Jennifer Dollard ruled that the public was entitled to see the findings.

The report was again withheld to allow Essick to appeal, and a state appeals court judge blocked its release again last week pending a review of the sheriff’s privacy claim.

Essick is relying on the Peace Officers Bill of Rights, a collection of state laws enacted in the 1970s that conceal law enforcement personnel records — including disciplinary records — with confidentiality guarantees that are not afforded to other public employees.

In recent years, state lawmakers narrowed those protections. Body camera video must be released within 45 days, and the public is allowed to see investigative and disciplinary records in cases where officers fired a gun at a person, used force that resulted in a serious injury, committed a sexual assault, lied, filed a false report or planted evidence.

Meanwhile, voters have mandated civilian oversight, including enhancing the authority of Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach — though the scope of that expansion is the subject of a separate legal challenge by sheriff’s deputies. (We’ll comment on that case in an upcoming editorial.)

Essick explained that his litigation is seeking “a more resolved decision on who is my employer. Sonoma County, the people or the Board of Supervisors?” Essick’s attorney, meanwhile, expressed concern that the report would become campaign fodder if he runs for reelection next year.

From our perspective, it’s clear that the sheriff, like a supervisor or any other elected official, is employed by the people who elect them. Moreover, voters ought to know whether the people they entrust with high office conduct themselves honorably and within the boundaries of the law.

That said, elected officials are entitled to due process, just like everyone else. So Essick is within his rights to challenge the release of the investigative report. A review by the Court of Appeal might take six to nine months, which would put the decision, whatever it is, and the conflict with Hopkins front and center for the June election.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.