PD Editorial: Why not a Fourth of July laser show?

When Petaluma’s Fourth of July fireworks show got caught up in supply chain concerns and a contractual conflict with the company that stages the annual celebration, Sonoma County’s second-largest city put on a laser light show instead. A growing number of communities across the Western United States are turning to light shows, which use drones and choreographed music, because the rising risk of catastrophic wildfires is making fireworks too risky. Petaluma’s first foray into laser shows wasn’t a complete success — the lights were too dim to be seen clearly in some parts of the city — but they have a year to fine-tune the program. As our colleagues at the Petaluma Argus-Courier noted, “It’s a common-sense solution to the question of how to celebrate the Fourth of July in fire-prone regions.”

